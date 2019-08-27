Did you know we are in the middle of Be Kind to Humankind Week, aka BH2HK? I didn’t know, either, until recently – although it seems like something we could use more often than one week a year.
BK2HK is celebrated each year from Aug. 25-31. It was founded by Lorraine Jara in 1998 in memory of two young men whose rowboat had overturned but no one with the right equipment reached out to help rescue them. As a result, one of the young men died after finally being rescued. The story touched and inspired Jara to do something to commemorate the young men. According to bk2hk.org, she thought, “Well, they have a Be Kind to Animals Week so why not have a Be Kind to Humankind Week.”
Each day of the week has a particular meaning: Sacrifice Our Wants for Others’ Needs Sunday; Motorist Consideration Monday; Touch a Heart Tuesday; Willing to Lend a Hand Wednesday; Thoughtful Thursday; Forgive Your Foe Friday; Speak Kind Words Saturday. You can find more details at bk2hk.org, with plenty of suggestions for how you can live up to the promise of Be Kind to Humankind Week.
Kindness itself is a principle nearly all of us learn about at a young age from our parents, or perhaps in Sunday school, or maybe in kindergarten. But it seems that as we grow up and start to live our own lives, concerns of the day easily replace the principle of kindness we learned early on. If you need help re-learning how to be kind, Charleston County Public Library has some books for you to check out.
Two books show you how to be kind to others and kind to yourself: “The Kindness Method: Change Your Habits for Good Using Self-Compassion and Understanding” by Shahroo Izadi and “The Kindness Cure: How the Science of Compassion Can Heal Your Heart and Your World” by Tara Cousineau.
“Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving” by Angela Santomero is the tie-in to the PBS special, “The Power of Radical Kindness.”
And who can better show us how to be kind than Fred Rogers? Learn about kindness and more in “The World According to Mister Rogers: Important Things to Remember.”
There are others, too. Call Mount Pleasant Regional Library at 843-849-6161 or visit us at 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd.
Upcoming Programs:
Mah Jongg the American Way (adults)
Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 2-4 p.m.
Join other Mah Jongg enthusiasts for an afternoon of enjoyable play.
Book Talk: “Divine Glimpses” with Rev. Dr. Roy Hills (all ages)
Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 1-4 p.m.
Rev. Dr. Roy Hills discusses his two books which examine the challenges that arise in small congregations everywhere. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.