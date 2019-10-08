One of Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) biggest assets is the Charleston Friends of the Library organization. Executive director Jeanell Marvin, the Board of Directors and the army of volunteers who make up the Friends all work together to support CCPL.
Charlestonfriendsofthelibrary.org clarifies the group’s purpose: “Through book sales, special events, and library advocacy, we raise funds to support library programs, engage local communities in and raise awareness of library initiatives, and ensure local and state governments continue to recognize the importance of investing in local libraries.”
If you’ve come to any CCPL programs you have most likely been the beneficiary of the efforts of the Friends. If you have donated materials to the library, you have contributed to the Friends’ ability to support the library.
Their biggest effort is coming up this weekend: The 38th annual That BIG Book Sale, held at the Omar Shrine Auditorium, will be their biggest sale yet – more than 60,000 books, DVDs and CDs all donated by the community. You never know what you'll find.
Thursday, Oct. 9 from 5-8 p.m. is a preview sale for CFOL members only – but you may become a member at the event. This is the best chance to get the really, really good stuff.
The sale will be open to the general public with free admission on Friday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Sunday, all items (excluding tote bags) will be marked half price.
For any questions about the Friends of the Library or That BIG Book Sale, please contact the Friends through their website, charlestonlibraryfriends.org, or by calling 843-805-6882.
Thank you for supporting CFOL. Thank you especially to everyone who works for and volunteers with the Friends. CCPL would be very poor indeed without you.
Upcoming programs:
Mah Jongg the American Way (adults)
Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m.
Join other Mah Jongg enthusiasts for an afternoon of enjoyable play.
Tween Scene (ages 8-11)
Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4-5 p.m.
If you’re into cool art projects, epic games, music, movies, books and just chilling out, come kick it at Tween Scene!
Silver Screen Saturday (ages 5-11 and their families)
Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Kids and families can enjoy a few hours together enjoying some buttery popcorn and watching “Aladdin” (2019) starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott (Rated PG; runtime 2 hours, 9 minutes).
SCORE Workshop: Are You Ready to Start a Business? (adults)
Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Join an experienced SCORE mentor for an overview of the requirements for successfully starting a small business. Visit https://charlestonsc.score.org for more information about Charleston’s SCORE chapter.
For all CCPL programs, visit www.ccpl.org/calendar.