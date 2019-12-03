The Mount Pleasant Regional Library is excited to continue its Living Room Conversations program series in 2020 to get the community talking to each other about tough issues. Just like last year, we are requesting input on the topics to be discussed and the times that we discuss them.
There are a few ways you can voice your opinion. The first is to visit the library to pick up and submit a paper survey. The second is to request an emailed copy of the survey, which you can ask for by emailing hancocke@ccpl.org or by calling (843) 849-6161, then pressing 2. If you receive an emailed copy, you can submit the completed version in print at the library or via email to the aforementioned address.
The topics we discussed in 2019, which were also chosen on a community vote basis, were race and ethnicity, the environment, guns and responsibility and healthcare. But there are dozens of other topics to discuss. Before you complete the survey, I highly encourage you to peruse the following webpage for more specific topic ideas: livingroomconversations.org/topics.
The survey will be open from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, and takes about three minutes to complete. It is a small and easy way for you to influence a program, and I look forward to seeing everyone's responses. The results will be announced in February and we will launch the second year of Living Room Conversations by spring.
If you are new to Living Room Conversations or simply need a refresher about how it works, it is a discussion that brings together diverse people to talk about tough issues. Conversations are highly structured and separated into rounds, after which participants are welcome to talk among themselves organically. The content of the conversations, rather than featuring data or hearsay, consists only of participants’ personally-lived experiences. In a time marked by polarization, this program helps the community rediscover its common humanity and practice storytelling and deep listening in a safe setting. Living Room Conversations is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 to promote civil discourse in communities across America. Visit livingroomconversations.org to learn more.
Upcoming programs:
Monday Book Discussion (adults)
Monday, Dec. 9 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
“How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig.
“Unwind” Program Series (adults)
Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
Stressing out over the holidays? Come and unwind while you create mint-infused lotion bars, perfect for a night of relaxation or a holiday gift.
Gullah Christmas (all ages)
Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m.
A unique reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” performed by local Gullah poet and storyteller Fouche Sheppard. Afterward, Sheppard will weave together her talent for storytelling and performance to entertain the crowd with additional stories.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.