The second year of the Living Room Conversations series at Mount Pleasant Regional Library is set to begin next month. This year’s standalone conversation topics, which are based on votes cast last year by the community, are listed below, along with the dates and times of each event.
- To Vote or Not to Vote?
Wednesday, April 1, 1-3 p.m.
- Climate Change
Wednesday, May 6, 1-3 p.m.
- 2020 Election: Concerns & Aspirations
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 1-3 p.m.
- Political & Personal Relationships
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 1-3 p.m.
In addition to the standalone conversations, we will host a three-part Race & Ethnicity series in September. While attending all three parts is not required, doing so amplifies the intended benefit. Dates and times for the series are below.
- Race
Wednesday, Sept. 2, 1-3 p.m.
- Ethnicity
Wednesday, Sept. 16, 1-3 p.m.
- Race & Ethnicity Wrap-up
Wednesday, Sept. 30, 1-3 p.m.
Living Room Conversations is a nonprofit whose mission is to bridge the gap that occurs when people talk about polarizing issues. Each discussion is moderated and highly structured for participants to practice deep listening. Everyone is given equal time to speak about their own personal experiences rather than data or news stories and interruptions are not allowed. This creates a safe environment that does not allow participants to be attacked or to fall to the margins of the discussion. During the closing moments of each event, participants are encouraged to relax and engage in normal conversations with each other.
In a climate where many people villainize others who hold different, or dangerous, perspectives, practicing patience with each other and ourselves is paramount to rebuilding the social infrastructure that fortifies our community. These conversations teach us that most people’s actions are guided by reasonable beliefs and personal stories and that, ultimately, all of us are driven by achieving the best intentions. Moreover, Living Room Conversations can empower us to disagree civilly instead of trying to mold everyone into one identical point of view.
Anyone interested in attending a Living Room Conversation is encouraged to register for it by visiting the library, emailing mtpreference@ccpl.org or calling 843-849-6161. While registration is not required, it is beneficial, as registrants will receive an email with materials to help prepare for the discussion.
Emilie Hancock is a library generalist at Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, 843-849-6161. She can be reached at hancocke@ccpl.org.