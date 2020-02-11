Writer Randolphe Bourne once said: “A good discussion increases the dimensions of everyone who takes part.” At Mount Pleasant Regional Library, we agree. That is why we host a series of discussion groups designed to educate, engage and promote civil discussion in our community.
The Monday Morning Book Discussion group meets on the second Monday of each month at 10:30 a.m. to discuss a selected fiction or nonfiction book. Past discussions have been about titles such as “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean and “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig. The selection for the March 9 discussion will be “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The discussions are facilitated by Adult Services Librarian Sarah Edwards.
Next is a newly formed discussion group which focuses on current social issues. Lit After Dark, facilitated by assistant branch manager Sarah Fretz, meets the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. So far, selections have included discussions about race and class (“Born a Crime” by Trevor Noah) and class, poverty and the concept of “working poor” (“Heartland” by Sarah Smarsh). This new group’s March 10 selection is “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America” by Beth Macy.
If you are more of a movie watcher, we have a discussion group for you, too! The Mount Pleasant Cinema Story Club meets the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a selected film and how the book related to it. Watch the movie on your own (reading the book is optional, but encouraged) and join fellow movie lovers for a discussion. Previous films included “The Shining” (book by Stephen King) and “Fight Club” (book by Chuck Palahniuk). Our March 2 selection will be “Shrek” (book by William Stieg). Discussions are led by Adult Services librarian Bryan Dillon.
Finally, beginning on April 1 from 1-3 p.m., Living Room Conversations (LRC) will return to Mount Pleasant Regional Library, when the topic will be “To Vote or Not to Vote.” LRC is a discussion that brings together diverse people to talk about tough issues. In a time marked by polarization, this program helps the community rediscover its common humanity and practice storytelling and deep listening in a safe setting. The discussions are ably led by Library Assistant Emilie Hancock.
Registration is not required for any of these events, although it is encouraged for LRC. To learn more about our discussion groups, call 843-849-6161 or stop by 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd. and talk to the Adult Services Department.
For other programs at Mount Pleasant Regional or any Charleston County Public Library branch, visit ccpl.org/calendar.
Please remember that all CCPL locations will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day.