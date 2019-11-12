If you’re already feeling overwhelmed by the thought of the November/December holidays, as am I, Charleston County Public Library has help for you. We have a few new cookbooks to help you with at least one part of the holidays: entertaining.
The beautifully illustrated “The Vegetable Gardener’s Cookbook” by Danielle Majeika is a great place to start. With recipes like “Ginger-Roasted Carrots with Carrot-Top Gremolata,” “Curry-Honey Roasted Winter Vegetables” or “Baked Whole-Wheat Orzo with Brussels Sprouts & Fontina,” you can add new and exciting choices to your time-tested favorite side dishes.
Have you gotten an instant pot yet? Seems like a great appliance (my family already know I want one) that can cut your cooking time significantly, with delicious results. “Instant Pot Fast & Easy” by Urvashi Pitre includes 100 “simple and delicious” recipes. You can impress all your friends at the party you’re throwing with recipes that will make it look like you slaved over the stove for hours.
“Antoni in the Kitchen” is by Antoni Porowski, one of the Fab Five from the Netflix series “Queer Eye: More Than a Makeover.” If you get nothing else from this book, you should at least try the “Medjool Dates with Blue Cheese, Marcona Almonds & Prosciutto” and “Cheesy Lemon-Rosemary Artichoke Dip.”
Holiday entertaining most likely will include wine or cocktails. “Find Your Wine: A Fun and Easy Guide to Selecting the Right Wine, Every Time” by Kaytie Norman and Nick Johnson is a wonderful source if you know nothing about wine but would like to. The book answers all your questions in an easy-to-understand, informative manner. Cocktails are truly having a moment right now and “How to Cocktail” from America’s Test Kitchen gives you “recipes and techniques for building the best drinks.” Your friends will be impressed with your creations.
Besides many other cookbooks, guides to drinks and books about entertaining to be found on our shelves, we also have a number of eBooks that will help you, especially through our online streaming service called hoopla. Call us at 843-849-6161, visit us at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road or email us at MtpReference@ccpl.org with any questions or any requests for these books and others. Happy Holidays!
Upcoming programs
- Tech Drop-In (adults)
Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Stop by for fast one-on-one help setting up your mobile device to access the library’s downloadable eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, music, movies, podcasts and more.
- STAR Therapy Dogs (all ages)
Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Read aloud to a furry friend in a calm, happy, positive environment. Great for beginner and nervous readers to help build confidence and self-esteem!
- Monday Book Discussion (adults)
Monday, Nov. 18 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
“Harry’s Trees” by Jon Cohen.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.