This month, Charleston County Public Library has been celebrating literacy in all its various forms with exciting events at branches across the system.
On Saturday, Oct. 26, drop in at Mount Pleasant Regional Library for any of three free sessions meant to promote physical literacy.
The Society of Health and Physical Educators, a national nonprofit, defines physical literacy as “the ability to move with competence and confidence in a wide variety of physical activities in multiple environments that benefit the healthy development of the whole person.” In other words, practicing physical literacy seems like the perfect opportunity to get moving no matter who you are. And that can start, as so many wonderful things do, in the library.
From 1:30-2:30 p.m., join Masters Studios’ Sharon Scott for a fun introduction to the principles and health benefits of tai chi chuan. This all-levels class will incorporate moves of the Yang Style 8 form. Previous tai chi experience is not required.
Then, from 3-3:30 p.m., drop in for the “Work-It Circuit.” This session is great for anyone in need of a space to do a quick circuit workout of their choice. Alternatively, anyone is welcome to come and try new movements in a safe, judgment-free environment. Library staff will be available to offer instructions and inspiration. Music and some equipment will also be provided. Attendees should wear workout clothes and shoes with support.
Finally, from 4-5 p.m., join Mary Lou Ippolito as she teaches Zumba, a fun, feel-good workout that doesn’t feel like a workout! This class will blend low- and high-intensity moves during an interval-style, cardio-burning dance party. Bring a bottle of water, a small towel and be sure to wear comfortable workout clothing and low-tread shoes with good support (not running shoes).
Registration is not required for any of these events. To learn more about physical literacy inside and outside of the library, call 843-849-6161 or stop by 1133 Mathis Ferry Road and talk to the Adult Services Department.
