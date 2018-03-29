Tax Day is almost here. This year’s deadline is Tuesday, April 17. If you’re ready to file but don’t think you can do it yourself, the library may be able to help. Free tax preparation is offered by both AARP and VITA at the Mount Pleasant Regional library, and some other branches also offer free tax help (see www.ccpl.org).
The AARP Foundation Tax Aide program has helped millions of low- to moderate-income people since 1968. Designed for folks 50 years old and over, AARP helps with the many changes in tax status that retirement can bring. All volunteers are IRS certified, so you can be sure that your return is correct. At the library, AARP volunteers will help filers of any age and income, though preference is given to senior citizens.
VITA stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. Founded in 1971, it is an IRS initiative designed to help low- to moderate-income individuals, persons with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English speakers. All volunteers are IRS certified and electronic filing is encouraged and promoted. In 2015 alone, 3.7 million returns were filed at VITA sites nationwide.
Don’t wait until the last minute. Following is the remaining schedule for both AARP and VITA at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library:
- AARP
Signup sheet posted at 10 a.m. (when the library opens)
Last individuals taken at 4 p.m.
Friday, March 30 – 1 - 5 p.m.
Monday, April 2 – 1 - 5 p.m.
Friday, April 6 – 1 - 5 p.m.
Monday, April 9 – 1 - 5 p.m.
Friday, April 13 – 1 - 5 p.m.
- VITA
Help is given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, March 31 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 7 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 14 10 - 2 p.m.
Programs
- Lit After Dark: The Race Mini-Series (adults)
Wednesday, March 28 from 5-6 p.m.
Join a discussion on Edward Ball's “Slaves in the Family.” This program is the third in our three-part mini-series featuring compelling nonfiction titles that focus on race.
- Early Literacy Station (all ages)
Throughout April
Visit the Early Literacy Station for a fun activity based on the S.C. Day-by-Day Family Literacy Activity Calendar. The theme for April is “reading.”
- Poetry Scavenger Hunt (ages 3-11)
Throughout April
Search for poems in the children's department to win a prize and add your name to the Poet-tree.
- Knit and Stitch! (adults)
Monday, April 2 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Come knit and crochet with us! Bring a knit or crochet project to work on and share ideas with other crafters. All skill levels are welcome.
- Introduction to Yoga and Meditation: Six-part Series (adults & teens)
Tuesday, April 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Session Four – This six-part beginners’ series will introduce you to the path of Vinyasa yoga and meditation. We will begin with the foundational asana (poses), breaking down each for safe alignment, with lots of hands-on assistance. We will explore pranayama (breathwork), mindfulness, energy centers, and various meditation techniques. Each week builds on the last. No experience necessary. All are welcome. Please bring a mat and water for hydrating. Wear appropriate workout attire. It is recommended that you attend all sessions, but drop-ins are welcome. One hour of yoga instruction, followed by 30 minutes of guided meditation.
- Mah Jongg the American Way (adults)
Wednesday, April 4 from 2-4 p.m.
Join other Mah Jongg enthusiasts for an afternoon of enjoyable play.
Farmer Minor and Daisy the Pig: Pig Out on Reading (all ages)
Thursday, April 5 at 4 p.m.
Share in the adventure of the “World’s Most Famous Library Loving Pig,” Lily Pug and Dixie Cup in a unique “live” farm storytime.