Women’s History Month is officially here and the library is excited to announce a stellar line-up of events to celebrate. Our kick-off event on March 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. will be presented by My Sister’s House, a non-profit organization serving survivors of domestic violence in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties. Learn about their work on behalf of women in our community.
Two events will be held on March 16. The first, set to run from 11 a.m. to noon, is called "‘Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History’: The Charleston Women Who Shattered Tradition.” Attendees are invited to join licensed tour guide Lee Ann Bain as she relates remarkable stories of courageous, innovative women from Charleston who disrupted the status quo of their generations – and in doing so, opened up new opportunities for the women that followed, in Charleston and across the United States. During the second program, “Catharine Green, Interpreted by Carin Bloom,” which will run from 2-3 p.m., participants will meet Catharine "Caty" Greene, the wife of General Nathanael Greene. She will share her experiences during the American Revolution and shine a light on the role of women during this exciting time.
Finally, on March 19 from 6-7:30 p.m., the library will host “Women's History in the Making: An Oral History from Thomasena Stokes-Marshall." For this program, we will honor local legend and current history-maker Stokes-Marshall as she guides listeners through personal stories of change-making, from her beginnings in the Lowcountry to community service, political successes and more. Stokes-Marshall will also share how she has supported Gullah/Geechee culture, including preserving the sweetgrass basket art form. Attendees will be welcome to pose questions. Functionally diverse people are invited to each event and are encouraged to contact the library in advance (in person, by emailing mtpreference@ccpl.org or by calling 843-849-6161) to discuss what accommodations the library can make.
In addition to programs, the library’s collection is chockablock with titles to celebrate women’s history. Among them, you will find adult print and eBook editions and a braille juvenile edition of “Harriet Tubman: The Road to Freedom.” There are also juvenile, young adult and adult print editions, as well as eBook and audiobook versions of the contemporary classic biography “I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban.” These are just two examples of the array of formats and subjects that readers can enjoy. For more recommendations, get in touch with your friendly library staff.
To find out about more programs at Mount Pleasant Regional Library and all CCPL branches, visit ccpl.org/calendar.