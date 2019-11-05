I grew up in a religiously conservative household, in a church denomination that did not believe in going to war or serving in the military. In fact, during the Vietnam War, the male friends of my older sisters all registered as conscientious objectors. No surprise, then, that I had no real appreciation for the military branches of the United States back then.
But I’ve lived a few more years now, had a few more experiences and perhaps learned a thing or two as I’ve aged. One of the ways life has changed me is that I’ve developed appreciation for and gratitude toward the military members who serve our country. Where would this country be without the men and women who have served the U.S. in the many ways the military supports us?
To show appreciation for our military, every November the Mount Pleasant Regional Library collects donations of specific items to support the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston. This is the ninth year our library has organized these donations that go directly to our veterans. I hope you’ll join me in supporting the VAMC in November with these items that are sorely needed:
- $10 gift cards for Uber, Lyft, McDonald’s, Starbucks, gas stations
- Sturdy backpacks
- Men’s and women’s tennis shoes, all sizes
- Men’s and women’s sweatpants, all sizes
- Prepackaged snacks (not expired; e.g., peanut butter crackers, cheese crackers, granola bars, protein bars, jerky)
- Supplies for VA Coffee Cart: 8-oz. cups and lids (8-oz. size only); individual sugar packets; individual artificial sugar packets; individual creamer packets; wooden stirrers
- CARTA low-income bus passes
Please note: All items must be new. A donation form is available for obtaining a receipt for tax purposes.
If you’d like to make a monetary donation instead, with 100% going directly to veterans, information is available at https://www.charleston.va.gov/giving/donate.asp. Or you may contact VAMC Voluntary Services at (843) 789-7230 or email vhachavavs@va.gov. (Note that the library does not collect monetary donations for the VAMC.)
I sincerely hope you will join me in celebrating Veterans Day and Thanksgiving by donating to the VAMC.
Upcoming programs:
Veterans Day Digital Scavenger Hunt (grades 6-12)
Nov. 4-15
Use the internet and our online databases to answer questions about veterans and Veterans Day, and earn a sweet reward for your efforts. Stop by the Information Desk to play.
A Hard Rain: Frye Gaillard Book Talk
Thursday, Nov. 7, 3-4 p.m.
Award-winning author and journalist Frye Gaillard will discuss his latest book, “A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility and Innocence Lost.” Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.