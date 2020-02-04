I am excited to announce the titles for Mount Pleasant Regional Library’s new season of Indie Lens Pop-Up, which will take place on the third Wednesday of each month through May, from 2:30-4 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2:30-4 p.m. – “Always in Season”
Descendants of the victims and perpetrators of lynching are working together to heal a violent history. Blending observational footage with first-person testimonies and expert input, “Always in Season” examines the lingering impact of lynching and the link between this historic form of racial terrorism and the racial violence that exists today.
Wednesday, March 18, 2:30-4 p.m. – “Bedlam”
Filmmaker and practicing psychiatrist Ken Rosenberg visits emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps to examine our national mental health crisis. Rosenberg follows the poignant stories of people grappling with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other chronic psychiatric conditions, whose silence and shame often worsen the suffering.
Wednesday, April 15, 2:30-4 p.m. – “Eating Up Easter”
More than just a picture postcard of iconic stone statues, Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, is a microcosm of a planet in flux. Native Rapanui grapple with a booming tourism trade that rakes in money, but brings about a changing climate that threatens the fragile ecology on the island. Rapanui filmmaker Sergio Mata’u Rapu gives voice to his fellow islanders, who struggle to balance their strong cultural heritage with modern-day challenges.
Wednesday, May 20, 2:30-4 p.m. – “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project”
Marion Stokes secretly recorded television 24 hours a day for 30 years. It started in 1979 with the dawn of the 24-hour news cycle and ended when Marion passed away in 2012. In total, Stokes recorded on 70,000 VHS tapes, capturing revolutions, lies, wars, triumphs and catastrophes that tell us who we were and how television has shaped the world of today.
Indie Lens Pop-Up brings people together for community-driven conversations around documentaries from the award-winning PBS series “Independent Lens” on SCETV.
This season’s films are centered around the question: What’s your vision for your neighborhood? A short discussion will follow each screening.
Upcoming Programs:
- Get LinkedIn Basics
Wednesday, Feb. 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
The second in our workforce development program series, this installment for adults will focus on how to create a LinkedIn account, personalize your profile and customize privacy settings. Contact the library (843-849-6161) to register, as space is limited.
- Growing Up Gullah-Geechee (adults)
Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 5-7 p.m.
Edisto native Theresa Hilliard, a Gullah-Geechee storyteller, author and National Geographic-featured historian, will discuss tales of her Gullah-Geechee heritage and growing up with her grandmother, Mama Doonk.
- African American Storytime (ages 3-5 years with adult)
Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
Join us for a special storytime featuring books by African American authors.
For all programs at any CCPL branch, visit ccpl.org/calendar.