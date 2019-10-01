For the second year in a row, the Mt. Pleasant Regional Library will be hosting an afternoon of events to celebrate International Archaeology Day. On Saturday, Oct. 19, three free lectures highlighting local history and archaeological projects will occur back-to-back. No registration is necessary, and attendees are welcome to come to one, two or all three talks.
From 1-2 p.m., Lisa B. Randle, Ph.D., will present about the elusive Holman family “Strangers in a Familiar Land: The East Cooper Planter Family that History Forgot.” Then from 2:30-3:30 p.m., Brockington and Associate’s Dr. Eric Poplin will take the floor for “A Short History of the Yamasee Indians.” The Yamasee were one of the most important native allies of the nascent Carolina Colony from 1685 to 1715, and possibly the most influential Native group in the American Southeast. Learn about their origins, and uncover the story of their evolution in South Carolina, including their migration to the Palmetto State, the Yamasee War and their ultimate departure from the area. Poplin will also share on the material culture of the Yamasee, including what distinguishes it from other indigenous Native American groups in coastal South Carolina during the 16th-18th centuries.
To wrap up the afternoon, from 4-5 p.m., a representative from the South Carolina State Park Service will present “Uncovering Hampton Plantation.” This presentation will explain how artifacts, structural remains, underwater archaeology and former rice fields reveal details about the history of this Lowcountry historic site.
For more information about International Archaeology Day at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, call 843-849-6161 and ask for Adult Services, or stop by the library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Visit archaeologyday.org to learn more about other celebrations across the world or to find information about other events sponsored by the Archaeological Institute of America.
Upcoming programs:
- Good Vibes Kids Crafts (all ages)
Saturday, Oct. 5 at noon
Create something wonderful in a positive environment for the newbie crafters to the master crafters, ages 5 to 12. Remember, creativity is messy.
- Read Anything Book Club (adults and teens)
Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Read and share the books you enjoy with other Charleston book lovers.
- Mah Jongg the American Way (adults)
Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m.
Join other Mah Jongg enthusiasts for an afternoon of enjoyable play.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.