Leonard Cohen once said, “Games are nature’s most beautiful creation.” Here at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, we believe so, too. That is why we are ready to celebrate International Games Week, Nov. 3-9, with a great series of programs for those who love games as much as we do.
According to the Games Roundtable of the American Library Association, International Games Week is an “initiative from around the world to reconnect communities through their libraries around the educational, recreational, and social value of all types of games.” At the library, we hope that our lineup of programs will not only entertain you, but also connect you with the library and other members of our community.
In honor of International Games Week, Mount Pleasant Regional Library will be hosting a variety of games to connect with our community:
From Nov. 1-15, we will have a large-scale community crossword. Grab a pencil and work with your community to solve our giant puzzle.
On Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m., we will host our inaugural Trivia Night at the Library. If you dream of being on “Jeopardy” or just want to test your skills, bring your team and join us for your chance to win Trivia Night and a prize. Don’t forget to bring snacks and non-alcoholic drinks for your team. While this trivia is geared toward teens and/or adults, our children’s department will be open to welcome children under 13.
Children and teens are welcome to celebrate International Games Week, too. On Monday, Nov. 4 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., teens are welcome to visit Mount Pleasant Regional Library to play a variety of board games. Starting that same day, we are hosting a Veterans Day Digital Scavenger Hunt for grades 6-12 where participants will have to use our online databases and the internet to answer questions about veterans and Veterans Day to earn a sweet prize.
Registration is not required for any of these events. To learn more about games or International Games Week, call 843-849-6161 or stop by 1133 Mathis Ferry Road and talk to the Adult Services Department.
Upcoming programs:
- Good Vibes Kids Crafts (ages 5-12 and their families)
Saturday, Nov. 2 at noon
Create something wonderful in a positive environment for the newbie crafters to the master crafters ages 5 to 12. Remember, creativity is messy.
- Yoga and Meditation Series with Karuna Yoga
- (adults and teens)
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 6-7:15 p.m.
This program will guide participants through one hour of vinyasa yoga instruction, followed by 15 minutes of guided meditation.
- A Hard Rain: Frye Gaillard Book Talk (adults)
Thursday, Nov. 7, 3-4 p.m.
Award-winning author and journalist Frye Gaillard will discuss his latest book, “A Hard Rain: America in the 1960s, Our Decade of Hope, Possibility and Innocence Lost.”