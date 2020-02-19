Leap Day is a special day at Mount Pleasant Regional Library, when the Charleston branch of the Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA) will present their February meeting as a library program. Kendall Spillman, JASNA member and Lecturer of English at Charleston Southern University, will present “Love Letters in Austen” on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Many of you will know that Jane Austen (1775-1817) is best known for her six major novels: “Emma,” “Mansfield Park.” “Northanger Abbey,” “Persuasion,” “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility.” Of course, all of those titles can be found at Charleston County Public Library. But there is so much more.
I could fill up the rest of this space with books and movies based on “Pride and Prejudice” alone (e.g., “Mr. Darcy Takes a Wife” by Linda Berdoll; “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” by Seth Grahame-Smith; “Bride and Prejudice,” a Bollywood movie). All of the six major novels have had at least one well-known adaption as a movie or mini-series and often have their own related book titles. Austen seems to have spurred an entire subdivision of publishing, and you can find a major selection in the CCPL catalog for your enjoyment.
Amazingly, the popularity of Jane Austen continues to grow. Most recently, PBS Masterpiece Theater presented an eight-part production of “Sanditon,” based on Austen’s unfinished final novel. The entire series is available in the CCPL catalog. Call us at 843-849-6161 to place a hold for this series or any of our other holdings.
The Leap Day program of “Love Letters in Austen” promises to be most enjoyable. I hope to see you on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd. for this free presentation. You do not have to be a member of JASNA to attend.
Upcoming programs:
Lego Club (ages 4-11)
Saturday, Feb. 22 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Build with library Legos.
Coffee and Conversation (adults)
Monday, Feb. 24 from 10-11:30 a.m.
Socialize with other seniors and find out what’s going on at the library while you enjoy coffee and a breakfast treat.
Technology Training: Buying and Selling Online (all ages)
Monday, Feb. 24 from 1:30-3 p.m.
Covers classifieds sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace, commercial sites such as Amazon or Etsy. Demonstration only. Registration is not required.
Dungeons & Dragons (teens)
Monday, Feb. 24 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a Dungeons & Dragons session, run by experienced Dungeon Master and local teen Aubrie McFarland (session will be based on the 5th edition rules). Note: Please have a character already created and ready to play. Contact Jenn Scott at scottj@ccpl.org for more information and assistance if needed.
For all programs at any CCPL branch, visit ccpl.org/calendar.
Susan Frohnsdorff is the manager of the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd., 843-849-6161, frohnsdorffs@ccpl.org.