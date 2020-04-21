Charleston County Public Library’s (CCPL) buildings may be closed, but library staff members are still here for you. In addition to offering e-Cards for patrons to use newly expanded digital library services, CCPL has also been churning out online storytime sessions and educational videos, also known as virtual programming. But we know the community can’t get everything it needs online, not to mention that many people lack access to the internet. For folks looking for services beyond a computer screen, CCPL has now added the ability for patrons to call and speak to library staff. This new phone service will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Phone calls will be answered by a handful of staff members, who, it is worth mentioning, will be working remotely, not from a library branch.
Using the new phone service is as simple as dialing 843-805-6930 and leaving a voice message. Library staff will return calls in the order that they are received and the phone number that patrons see on their caller IDs will not appear to be the same one that was originally dialed. Patrons are invited to ask questions about their library accounts, how to use digital resources like apps and research databases, book suggestions, finding support during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and much more.
You’ll need a library card to take advantage of the many digital resources now available through your area libraries. Don’t have one? No worries. For Charleston County, CCPL is offering an online form for e-card applicants at ccpl.org/ecard. For residents of Dorchester or Berkeley Counties, temporary e-cards are available through the Dorchester County Library by emailing getacard@dorchesterlibrarysc.org. That email should include the following information: first name, last name, date of birth, street address, city, zip code, phone number and email. If an applicant is emailing to get an e-Card from Dorchester County Library on behalf of a child, the email should also include the name of the parent or legal guardian.
As the rest of the world continues to shift, CCPL and other libraries are changing with it. Be sure to check ccpl.org regularly for updates on CCPL’s emerging services and programs to help you stay connected and well.