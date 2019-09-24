It’s nearly the end of September, which means that we are nearing the end of Library Card Sign-Up Month at Charleston County Public Library. CCPL has been celebrating the month along with the American Library Association and libraries across the country. Library Card Sign-Up Month was designed as a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step not only toward academic achievement, but more than that, toward lifelong learning.
Throughout September, CCPL has been visiting school to sign up students, featuring local celebrities posing with their library cards on our social media platforms and hosting online contests with free giveaways provided by generous local sponsors.
As noted by CCPL Communications Manager Doug Reynolds, “A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family storytimes, workforce development resources and makerspaces, libraries transform lives through education.”
We staff at your East Cooper libraries – McClellanville, Wando Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Regional, Village and Edgar Allan Poe branches – all stand ready to meet your needs with our resources: computer and Wi-Fi access, programs for all ages, print materials to check out, periodicals to read in-house and online, DVDs and Blu-rays, books on CD, digital resources and much more.
Visit our branches and use our in-house resources whether you’re a resident or a guest. For other things, you’ll need a library card – free for all residents in Charleston County. Come check us out.
Upcoming programs:
Sleepers in September for Newborns in Need (all ages)
Through Sept. 30
As part of Newborns in Need’s annual drive, Mount Pleasant Regional Library is serving as a drop-off point for collecting new and gently used one-piece rompers, sleepers and sleep sacks (size newborn to 24 months) to help keep babies warm in the cold weather.
Lego Club (ages 4-11 and their families)
Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-3 p.m.
Create with library Legos. Are you a brick fanatic? Do you dream of becoming a master builder? Then this club is for you. Dare to attempt our monthly Lego challenge. Free play will be the last half hour of the program.
Voter Registration Drive (adults)
Saturday, Sept. 28 from 2-4 p.m.
Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration has partnered with CCPL to provide one-stop voter registration. County residents can register to vote, sign up for photo ID registration cards, update address and name changes, request absentee ballots and more. Call 843-744-VOTE to find out if you are eligible and what information you need to register.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.