Next week, Mount Pleasant Regional Library will be kicking off a new program called Voter Boot Camp: The Keys to Voting in South Carolina. Presented in partnership with the League of Women Voters, each event will provide a tutorial of VOTE411.org, your one-stop shop for non-partisan election information. Participants will learn how to register to vote, check their voter registration status, see what's on their ballot, review candidate responses – submitted by candidates themselves – to relevant questions, find your polling place, discover upcoming candidate forums and more. Below is a list of program dates and times throughout the year.
- Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6-7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, April 16, 2:30-4 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.
People of all backgrounds, interests and abilities are invited to attend. To discuss accommodations or learn more about how the library can be a reliable source of election information at these programs and beyond, please email MtpReference@ccpl.org or call 843-849-6161.
In between these programs, there are plenty of ways your local library can help prepare you for upcoming elections. On any given day, newcomers can pick up voter registration applications and even long-time residents can learn something new at Mount Pleasant Regional Library’s Election Information display, which contains handouts about absentee voting, paper-based voting and obtaining poll booth-accepted identification. Additionally, your friendly Adult Services staff, who are trained in research, can help you determine which media stories are authentic, as well as how to spot ones that are misinformation (false information, regardless of its intent) or disinformation (untrue information derived from malevolence).
Of course, the library can also help you find electoral information in the form of print and digital books, such as “American Nations: A History of the Eleven Rival Regional Cultures of North America” by Colin Woodard and “What You Should Know About Politics ... But Don't: A Nonpartisan Guide to the Issues that Matter” by Jessamyn Conrad.
No matter your affiliation or beliefs, you can always count on the library to help you find trusted information, without the all-too-common injection of judgment that is found in other spaces. We look forward to serving you this election season and beyond.
