On Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 3-4 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Regional Library will be hosting a Living Room Conversation about healthcare. This structured discussion invites participants to reflect on their own personal, lived experiences related to their satisfaction with their current healthcare, who is responsible for providing healthcare access, whether or not the cost fits the services and more.
Living Room Conversations is a non-profit organization committed to bringing together people with differing perspectives, to find common ground. These conversations are an opportunity to engage in civil discourse in a safe space and practice deep listening skills. Attendees are encouraged to bring a friend, family member or acquaintance whose perspective differs from their own. Participants are also strongly encouraged to register, as some preparatory materials will be emailed the week before this event.
While this will be the last Living Room Conversation of the year at Mount Pleasant Regional Library, it is far from the last such event. I am happy to announce that Living Room Conversations will continue in 2020. In the next few months, I will be asking for input from the community on conversation topics and preferred meeting times. I hope you’ll make your voice heard.
To register for this month’s discussion on healthcare, learn more about Living Room Conversations or suggest a topic or meeting time for 2020, please call 843-849-6161 or visit the reference desk at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library.
