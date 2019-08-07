This week, I’m happy to introduce another new Adult Services librarian at Mount Pleasant Regional Library, Bryan Dillon (BD). If you’ve visited our library branch recently, you may have already seen him working hard at the Information Desk or making sure our shelves are well organized. I encourage you to find out more about him below.
Q: Share a little bit about yourself.
BD: I was born and raised here in Charleston, and I have one older sibling. I attended public schools for my K-12 education, and I went to college at Coastal Carolina University. I finished my bachelor’s in Dramatic Arts at University of South Carolina. I ultimately attained my Master of Library and Information Science degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. I currently live in West Ashley.
Q: What drew you to librarianship?
BD: When I was young, believe it or not, the act of organizing my things on a shelf was actually quite appealing to me. Information is important and I understood that the ease of access to said information was equally needed. Not only am I interested in the act of organization – indeed, I find that it can be quite relaxing – but this is an exciting time to have entered the field of library and information science. What it means to be a librarian is changing, and librarians both young and old are having to learn to adapt to our new world view.
Q: What will you be doing at Mount Pleasant Regional Library?
BD: First and foremost, I will be here to answer any patron’s question to the best of my ability, whether this be looking for a missing book or helping people with their tech issues via Book-a-Librarian sessions. In addition to helping patrons, I will be coordinating events for their enjoyment. Behind the scenes, my main focus will be on managing the volunteer staff at the library. I welcome anyone interested in volunteering at our library branch to talk to me.
Q: When you’re not working, what do you enjoy doing?
BD: Well, I absolutely love movies (old or new, good or bad, it doesn’t matter); so, any excuse to watch a film I haven’t seen before is something I’ll take advantage of. When the weather’s nice, I also enjoy going on long walks. We have such beautiful scenery here in the Lowcountry, it would be a mistake not to enjoy it. When the weather’s not so wonderful, though, I take advantage of the library’s catalog and find a good book to read.
Upcoming programs:
Summer STEM (ages 4 and older)
Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Get creative with STEM-related crafts and activities.
Monday Book Discussion (adults)
Monday, Aug. 12 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
“I Was Anastasia” by Ariel Lawhon.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.