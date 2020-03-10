So many great books, so little time – but I made a valiant effort to read as many as I could fit in over the past year. My favorite genre is nonfiction – all true stories – but the books I like all read as effortlessly as fiction. One recent favorite was called “My Friend Anna” by Rachel DeLoache Williams. Rachel becomes friends with a German heiress named Anna, who invites her out to expensive restaurants, private yoga lessons, and eventually on an all-expenses-paid trip to Marrakech. But when things start to go wrong in Marrakech, Rachel becomes worried that her friend is not what she seems.
Although I don’t really like cooking myself, I do like to read about food. “Kitchen Yarns” by Ann Hood has the subtitle “Notes on Life, Love and Food” – and that is a good description of the book. These are mostly short, cozy essays by Hood about the importance of food in rebuilding her life after her husband dies unexpectedly. I’ve read her books before and can also recommend “Comfort: A Journey Through Grief,” about the death of her young daughter and “Morningstar: Growing up with Books.”
A lot of people these days are searching their genetic history through sources like ancestry.com and 23 and Me. The author Dani Shapiro decided to see what she might learn from such a test, although she already knew a lot about her ancestors. Shapiro’s world is turned upside down when she gets results which were not at all what she expected. Her memoir “Inheritance” tells the story.
Perhaps my favorite memoir in recent months is called “This Is Going to Hurt” by Adam Kay – super interesting, thoughtful and so funny! Kay started a diary when he was a young doctor in training for the National Health Service, and this book is the result. Both heartwarming and heartbreaking, the book gives you plenty to think about. The author, and others like him who work so tirelessly in the healthcare system, are heroes. Highly recommended – at least if you like stories of doctors and don’t mind a fair amount of cursing, blood and foreign objects in places they really shouldn’t be.
