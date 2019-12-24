Did your gifts this season include new electronics? Do you want free e-books, magazines, movies and more to use on those devices? Charleston County Public Library has apps for that. All you need is an up-to-date library card, which itself is free for Charleston County residents. Oh – and did I mention this is all free?
What apps, you ask? Make sure you start at ccpl.org to find everything that is available to you with your library card. Following is a brief description of three in particular.
With OverDrive, you can borrow and enjoy popular e-books and audiobooks for all ages from the CCPL collection. Parents, there are reading rooms designed just for Kids and Teens with book selections that cater just to them. You have a choice of using the OverDrive app or their more up-to-date app called Libby.
Next, try RBdigital. In addition to downloadable audiobooks and digital magazines (nearly 200 titles), RBdigital offers an unlimited streaming movie service, connecting library patrons to movies and TV through any Web-connected device. Can you believe you get free access to Acorn TV, Indieflix and Pongalo?
My favorite app is hoopla, an online streaming service that offers free access to a wide variety of e-books, comics, audiobooks, music, films & television. Each user gets a total of 10 downloads per calendar month for the available formats.
If you’re confused about any of this, please call us at (843) 849-6161 and “book a librarian.” We’ll set up a convenient time for a one-on-one session to help you learn about your device and CCPL’s electronic offerings.
Upcoming Programs:
Lego Club (ages 4-11)
Saturday, Dec. 28 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Create with library Legos.
After-school Winter Craft (ages 4 and up)
Thursday, Jan. 2 from 4-5 p.m.
Celebrate winter with a wintery craft and some hot chocolate.
Charlie Cart: Kick-Off
Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m.
This January, we will be celebrating food and kitchen literacy with the Lowcountry Food Bank through live food prep and cooking demonstrations of simple, healthy – and delicious – foods. Today’s event is the first of five Charlie Cart programs at Mount Pleasant Regional in January.
Plan-it Perfect (adults)
Monday, Jan. 6 from 3-4 p.m.
Learn about different ways to use planners and journals to make 2020 your best year yet. If you have a planner or journal bring it with you, but “printables” will be available to use if you're not sure where to start.
For all programs at any CCPL branch, visit ccpl.org/calendar. Remember that all CCPL branches are closed and book drops are locked Dec. 24-26, so that staff may enjoy the holidays with their families. Mount Pleasant Regional will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. For New Year’s Day, we will close at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.