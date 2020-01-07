We all know the familiar refrain: New Year, New You. Even if you roll your eyes at it, it’s hard to contest the value of certain new things, like knowledge freshly added to your intellectual repertoire. More valuable still – priceless even – is being able to flex your brain’s muscles on command and that takes constant practice. Luckily, your local library is here to help.
This January, you’ll notice something new when you walk into the Mount Pleasant Regional Library: a big yellow survey asking for your vote. That’s because this year, the library is looking to launch a lecture series on subjects of interest to you. You can mark a tally underneath seven predetermined subjects – Art & Design, Politics & Government, Business & Economics, World Affairs, Languages & Literature, Food & Lifestyle or Computers & Technology – or you can suggest your own topics underneath the Other category. Besides learning new information, sitting in on lectures can improve listening skills and it is a fantastic way to convene with others in the community who have similar interests. Better still, a lecture can serve as inspiration to continue your learning process and even create something new.
In addition to tallying your votes on potential lecture subjects, the library also welcomes suggestions for speakers. Please feel free to recommend any great speakers you have heard by calling (843) 849-6161, then pressing 2 for Adult Services; or email a message to mtpreference@ccpl.org and include “Lecture Speaker Suggestion” in the email’s subject line. Mount Pleasant Regional Library will be accepting all votes and speaker suggestions until Jan. 31.
Upcoming library programs:
Resume Writing Basics (teens and adults)
Thursday, Jan. 9 from 1-3 p.m.
Join us for a workshop to learn tips and tricks for crafting your employment advertisement to help you land the job you desire.
Charlie Cart: Kids Kitchen (children)
Thursday, Jan. 9 at 3:30-4:30 p.m.
We'll break down some easy recipes with the Lowcountry Food Bank's Charlie Cart, an entire kitchen on a cart and make it fun for the whole family. Note: Caregivers must sign a liability waiver for kids to participate.
Monday Book Discussion (adults)
Monday, Jan. 13 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Join us for a discussion of “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean.
Technology Training: 20 Tips for Your Android Phone or Tablet (all ages)
Monday, Jan. 13 from 1:30-3 p.m.
Bring your Android tablet or smartphone (or come and watch) and practice 20 tips every Android owner should know! Registration is not required.
Charlie Cart: Teen Edition (teens)
Monday, Jan. 13 from 5-6 p.m.
Bring your brain and appetite to this fun Charlie Cart program. Note: Caregivers must sign a liability waiver for teens to participate.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.