This month, a new program series that aims to help the community with workforce preparedness launched at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library. This three-part series devotes one month each to covering resume writing, LinkedIn and job searching, with a range of dates and times (see below) offered in the hope of reaching people on various schedules.
According to a mid-December Bureau of Labor Statistics report of the Charleston-North Charleston-Summerville area, the unemployment rate is 1.8, down from 3.0 in June. This program series can help to further lower that rate. It can also be a good refresher for folks looking to switch career fields or applying for a promotion in a longtime professional field.
Resume Writing Basics
Saturday, Jan. 25, 10:30 a.m. to noon
Attend this workshop to learn tips and tricks for crafting a resume that can help you land your dream job.
Get LinkedIn Basics
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 12-1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m. to noon
This second installment in our workforce development program series will focus on how to create a LinkedIn account, personalize your profile and customize privacy settings. If time permits, we will also explore how to search for jobs and professional contacts. Individuals of all abilities are encouraged to attend, and will be accommodated. Please contact the library to register, as space is limited.
Job Searching 101
Monday, March 2, 2-3 p.m.
Saturday, March 7, 11 a.m. to noon
Learn how to search for jobs online in the third phase of this program series.
If for any reason you cannot attend these programs or if you want help with any other aspect of job preparedness, you can always request a one-on-one appointment with Adult Services staff by calling 843-849-6161 and pressing 2 for Adult Services or by emailing mtpreference@ccpl.org for more details. In the meantime, stay tuned for future installments of this series.
Library programs:
Lego Club (ages 4-11)
Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Build with library Legos.
Coffee and Conversation (adults)
Monday, Jan. 27 from 10-11:30 a.m.
Socialize with other seniors and find out what’s going on at the library while you enjoy coffee and a breakfast treat.
Technology Training: 20 Tips for Your iPhone or iPad (all ages)
Monday, Jan. 27 from 1:30-3 p.m.
Bring your iPhone or iPad (or come and watch) and practice 20 tips every iOS owner should know. Registration is not required.
Dungeons & Dragons (teens)
Monday, Jan. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a Dungeons & Dragons session (based on the 5th edition rules). Please have a character already created and ready to play. Contact Jenn Scott at scottj@ccpl.org for more information and assistance if needed.
