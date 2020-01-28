I’m always on the lookout for the best new movies and documentaries about music that the library has available, and I want to share with you a few of my finds. One of the very best, I think, is “Bohemian Rhapsody” about Freddie Mercury and Queen. Not only is the music great, of course, but the scenes depicting Mercury’s early years help the viewer to understand more about the odds he was up against and show his struggles and triumphs both.
“Blinded by the Light” is a new film which tells the true story of Javed, a teen Pakistani refugee living in England in the 1980s who becomes obsessed with the music of Bruce Springsteen. He and his family endure a lot of anti-immigrant prejudice, and Springsteen’s music resonates with him as he learns to stand up for himself and make his voice heard.
“Green Book” is based on the true story of Dr. Don Shirley, a renowned black pianist, who in the 1960s chooses to leave his easy, high-paying concert tours in the Northeast to play in the Deep South. His manager convinces him that he will require a chauffeur/bodyguard and Tony, a white Italian bouncer who needs a job, is hired. Tony and Dr. Shirley have little in common, and don’t get along at first, but they need each other. Watch this movie – you’ll be glad you did.
If you like Elton John, check out “Rocketman.” Interestingly, Elton John was the executive producer of this biographical drama which mixes true stories with fantasy elements that are meant to give insight into what was going on in Elton John’s mind at various points in his life.
A new film you may not have heard of yet, “Echo In the Canyon” puts a spotlight on a number of great musicians who congregated in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon in the ‘60s and their influence on American music – featuring music and conversations with people like Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, Michelle Phillips of the Mamas and the Papas, all the members of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and so many more.
And don’t stop there. If you have a favorite musician or band, check the library’s catalog for any movies, books or new music you can find. And remember that in addition to physical items, there are also many more items available digitally through Overdrive and Hoopla. Rock on!
