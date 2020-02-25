Anyone interested in small business has a reason to celebrate starting next month at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library: another year of small business workshops is set to begin! Presented by volunteer business people from the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), who are also small business mentors, these programs will be presented three times this year under the title “Ready to Start a Business?” Each event will run from 6-7:45 p.m., and present a high-level overview of small business issues, from product/service development to legal issues to marketing. Mark your calendars for the following dates:
- Wednesday, March 4
- Tuesday, July 21
- Wednesday, Sept. 30
Each SCORE workshop will include a quick library-guided demonstration of Charleston County Public Library’s business resources, including powerful databases with information about demographics, consumer expenditures, business plans and more. Anyone can learn about these resources anytime, not just during workshops, by visiting the library’s online Business Resource Center at ccpl.org/ or by requesting a one-on-one appointment with library staff. Simply stop by Mount Pleasant Regional Library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd, email mtpreference@ccpl.org or call 843-849-6161 to make an appointment.
In addition to online resources and in-person programs, you can learn countless skills by a good old-fashioned session of hitting the books. The library’s collection contains hundreds of business-related titles. Some pertain to hard skills, with instructional books like “Access 2019 for Dummies.” Some pertain to soft skills, such as “Surrounded by Idiots: The Four Types of Human Behavior and How to Effectively Communicate with Each in Business (and in Life).” And some are just inspiring, like “Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike.”
Whether you’re a small business novice or a seasoned veteran, if you’re a digital wizard or if you prefer print, the library has the perfect resource to help you achieve your goals all year long.
To find out about more programs at Mount Pleasant Regional Library and all CCPL branches, visit ccpl.org/calendar.