I often associate libraries with the season of spring. The library and spring are about the new and renewal. Learn or enhance skills and knowledge; read or reread a book; and if you have ever been in our library, meet new people or run into the ones you haven’t seen in a while. Even as we are thinking of libraries and spring, we are reminded that we are living in unusual times that require us to stay in our homes for, hopefully, only a short while longer.
Keep the library and this beautiful season in your minds as you read some of these “spring-themed” books we have available through our digital book platforms.
“Arcadia” by Lauren Groff
OverDrive eBook
A story told by Bit, the first child born in a nature commune during the 1970s and how she adapts to the outside world when the commune closes. The descriptions of the commune will make you think of spring. The book beautifully describes the landscape, including the fields and forests that make for an idyllic place for the commune to begin and for us to dream about.
“The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh
Overdrive eBook and eAudiobook
If you like springtime flowers, this is the book for you! Victoria, who has aged out of the foster system has a way with flowers. It is through these flowers, and their symbols, that she begins to change the lives of those around her while confronting her past. The description of the flowers and the feelings evoked will make you feel as though you are in a world-class garden.
“The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett
Overdrive eBook and eAudiobook
Ah, the ultimate tale of rejuvenation. Whether you are reading it again or for the first time, there is no better book to make you think about spring! The rebirth of a 10-year-old orphan and her restoration of a garden. Sunshine, warmth, flowers and the forthcoming feeling of hope and renewal all packed into one classic!
“Leaves of Grass” by Walt Whitman
Hoopla eBook and eAudiobook
It is no coincidence that National Poetry Month is in the spring — both are beautiful! Whitman gives a lot of attention to the warmest months in “Leaves of Grass” with statements such as “The melted snow of March, the willow sending forth its yellow-green sprouts, / [...] spring-time is here!” You will truly appreciate your senses in the spring with this collection.
If you’d rather read a magazine than a book, we have springtime magazines through our RBdigital site including BirdWatching, Country Gardens, Mother Earth Living, Organic and Outside, among others.
Although all Charleston County Library branch buildings are closed until further notice due to COVID-19, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) continues to be available for you. Visit ccpl.org and stay up to date with all of our digital offerings.