When is the last time you thought, “Wow, the holidays sure are calm and relaxing?” Every year, we try to say that we will relax during the holidays, but do we? For Thanksgiving, I am worrying about who is coming to dinner, travel arrangements, making meals, setting up and making sure my house is clean.
Just when I am done with Thanksgiving, we start up with the winter holidays. When can we just unwind and relax during the end-of-year hustle and bustle?
We at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library have had this on our minds, so we have put together a series of programs called “Unwind,” designed to let you escape the holiday chaos and relax for a few hours at the library.
To kick off our relaxation series, we are welcoming back Karuna Yoga for our monthly yoga and meditation program on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. It’s the perfect way to relax after Thanksgiving.
On Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., we relax with a DIY project. Using an Instant Pot, we will create mint-infused lotion bars. These lotion bars are perfect for you to relax with or to give as a holiday gift. To prepare enough supplies, we request that you register either online at ccpl.org/events/unwind-program-series or by calling us at (843) 849-6161.
We close out our series on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. with licensed massage therapist Joanna Gable, who will offer tips to relax and self-soothe with reflexology and your own blend of bath treats. We are also requesting registration for this program, either online at ccpl.org/events/unwind-program-series-0 or by calling the library at (843) 849-6161.
Additionally, if you are looking to spend some quality time with your family, in addition to rejuvenating yourself, we are offering a special program on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. Local Gullah poet and storyteller Fouche Sheppard will perform a unique reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” Afterward, Ms. Sheppard will weave together her talent for storytelling and performance to entertain the crowd with additional stories. All ages welcome and pajamas are encouraged.
As a reminder, all CCPL locations will be closed Nov. 28-29.
Upcoming programs:
- Monday Book Discussion (adults)
Monday, Dec. 9 at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will discuss “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig.
- Mah Jongg the American Way (adults)
Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 2-4 p.m.
Join other Mah Jongg enthusiasts for an afternoon of enjoyable play.
- Silver Screen Saturday (all ages and families)
Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Come celebrate the winter season with a screening of the movie “Elf” starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel. Rated PG. Movie starts at 11:10 a.m. and will run until 12:45 p.m.
For all CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org/calendar.