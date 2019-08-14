Today might seem like any other day in August, but South Carolina history buffs know better. That’s because Aug. 14-15 mark the 24th anniversary of Shannon Faulkner becoming the first female cadet at The Citadel. Though her attendance was met with resistance and she ultimately left the school, it marked a step towards achieving part of what makes The Citadel – and many other institutions of higher education – a rich place to be: diversity. The summer after she entered The Citadel, four women gained admittance to the college, and since then, there has been no turning back. Last year, Sarah Zorn had the distinguished honor of becoming The Citadel’s first female regimental commander, a story that made national news.
You can find that news story at the Charleston County Public Library, of course, but that’s just the tip of the library’s collection. Three books that specifically cover this subject are “Local Counsel: First Women at The Citadel, and Beyond” by Robert R. Black; “In Glory’s Shadow: Shannon Faulkner, The Citadel, and a Changing America” by Catherine S. Manegold; and “In the Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel” by Nancy Mace, the first female graduate of The Citadel.
Happily, there are also plenty of stories, both in the news and in books, of women making progress. Some of my favorites are “Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice” by Phillip M. Hoose; “The Woman Who Smashed Codes” by Jason Fagone; “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg; and “Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race” by Margot Lee Shetterly. For somber reading that features more contemporary issues, I highly recommend Rebecca Solnit’s “Men Explain Things to Me.”
If you’re interested in learning more about any of the above subjects or in obtaining a copy of the previously mentioned books, call 843-849-6161 or stop by the Mount Pleasant Regional Library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.
Upcoming programs:
Voter Registration Drive (adults)
Saturday, Aug. 17 from 2-4 p.m.
The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration provides one-stop voter registration. Drop by to register, and receive a government-issued and approved voter ID on-site. Current voters can update their address and information, sign up for absentee voting and more. To find out if you are eligible and what information you need to register, call 843-744-VOTE.
Dungeons & Dragons (teens)
Monday, Aug. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Join us for a Dungeons & Dragons session, run by experienced Dungeon Master and local teen Aubrie McFarland (session will be based on the 5th edition rules). Note: please have a character already created and ready to play. Contact Jenn Scott at scottj@ccpl.org for more information and assistance if needed.
