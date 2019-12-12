All too often Congress allows critical pieces of legislation to lapse instead of doing their job passing appropriate reauthorizations. So, when our U.S. Reps. Joe Cunningham from the Lowcountry and Garret Graves of Louisiana, committed to reauthorizing critical federal funding for outdoor conservation, education and infrastructure, it came as good news to the recreational fishing community and anyone who cares about aquatic resource conservation.
This bipartisan legislation I’m referring to is the Sport Fish Restoration and Recreational Boating Safety Act of 2019 which will reauthorize the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which has been the cornerstone of conservation funding for recreational fisheries for nearly 70 years.
The Trust Fund, originally enacted in 1950 with the passage of the Dingell-Johnson Act, established a federal excise tax on recreational fishing equipment. This excise tax, along with import duties and the fuel tax attributed to motorboats and small engines, are user-generated fees that pay into the Trust Fund. These funds are then invested in conservation, education, and infrastructure right here in South Carolina.
Most anglers and boaters don’t even realize their time on the water is helping to maintain some of the best outdoor recreation this country has to offer. For example, the Trust Fund supports a significant portion of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ budget devoted to fisheries research, gamefish stocking programs, aquatic education, enforcement and public access.
In 2018, the Trust Fund invested in the Charleston City Marina, the Charleston Waterfront and the Skull Creek Marina. These locations are where folks from our area spend time enjoying what nature has provided. And thanks to this steady stream of user-generated funding, these and other local access sites can be maintained and improved for years to come.
As president of Z-Man, a premier fresh- and saltwater baits manufacturer right here in the Charleston area, I know how important quality outdoor spaces are to the economy. The First Congressional District is home to more than 109,000 anglers who spent over $90.5 million on recreational fishing-related purchases in 2018 according to the American Sportfishing Association. This translates into a $138.7 million economic impact for our region alone, underscoring how recreational fishing isn’t just a favorite past-time, but it supports many jobs and businesses as part of the region’s thriving tourism economy.
Economic success can be bolstered with the right policy decisions coming from leaders in Congress. That’s why supporting fisheries conservation and maintenance is a large part of the Trust Fund’s purpose as it supports quality habitat and economic growth.
Over the decades, billions of dollars have been disbursed from the Trust fund to maintain quality fisheries. In 2018 approximately $650 million was distributed in grants to projects all across the United States. However, a reauthorization of the Trust Fund is needed before it expires in 2021.
Cunningham’s bipartisan efforts will help to reauthorize the Trust Fund through 2024, helping to provide certainty for conservation projects.
In the Lowcountry we have a rich culture of fishing and boating that we will pass down to our children, just like our parents and grandparents have done.