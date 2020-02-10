I’ve made it no secret that home improvement tasks are not my strong suit.
In fact it was just recently I wrote a column about triumphantly tackling some very basic plumbing issues that really probably could have been solved by a teenager with a smart phone.
But those victories had me feeling pretty good about my skills. Perhaps a little too good. Perhaps filled with hubris.
So you can imagine my wife’s surprise on a Saturday morning when I said, “We should go get ceiling fans for upstairs.”
My wife stared at me in a mixture of disbelief and concern. First off, we have been in this house for more than five years, and the ceiling fans I had referenced had been targets of replacement for quite some time. Hence the disbelief that I was suddenly on board. The concern was next, because let’s be honest − fixing a garbage disposal because you watched a YouTube tutorial doesn’t exactly make you Bob Vila.
The fans in question were in my son’s room and our guest room. There is no light on the fan, which makes the rooms a bit on the dark side. A ceiling light just has a little more oomph than a lamp.
We made our way to the home improvement store and I pretty much went to the lowest price I saw and said, “How about that one?”
She said, “That’s wood grain. We want white.” I asked why. She looked at me with a look that said, “I can explain, but do you really actually care?” She was right.
We kept shopping for fans and eventually settled on a couple of models that would do the trick.
When we got home, I unboxed the first one and got started. After turning off the breaker, I began to remove the old fan. Hey, fun fact: When your wife says, “Let’s pull the comforter off the bed and put a sheet down” you should do just that. Trust me.
So after a rather short amount of time, I had the first fan down from the ceiling. Admittedly, that is the really easy part. As I began to assemble the new fixture, I began to run into some structural issues, namely that the bracket that was in the ceiling was a different size than the fan mount. Now while I am not expert, I have hung a handful of fans in my life, and I have found that these brackets seem to be pretty universal in size. Not this one. This was clearly forged in a world that uses neither metric nor imperial measurements and is specifically designed not to fit with today’s lighting hardware.
After about an hour of trying this and that and loudly pronouncing what I thought of the bracket, my wife opened the door. “I’m fine,” I announced. She sighed. She sighs a lot.
“Look, why don’t we just hire someone. It’s ok that this isn’t your forte.”
Oh, game on, ma’am. Game. On.
She closed the door and backed out of the room knowing this was now a mission. Also, let’s not tell her this, but it was at that point that I made a deal with myself: One more try and then I tap out and hire someone.
Amazingly, my last try worked, and I had the rest of the fan up in short order. I moved on to the second one, and that one went much smoother, fortunately. Both fans and lights are now fully functioning and have yet to come crashing from the ceiling, so I suppose that is considered a win.
I know we still have a few more home improvement things we need done around the house, and I am going to have to be very honest with myself about what I can and can’t (and should and shouldn’t) do. I need to acknowledge where I need to just admit what’s out of my league and hire someone. Perhaps a teenager with a smart phone.