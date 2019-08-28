Army worms, mosquitoes, gray leaf spot, chinch bugs, nutrient deficiencies, weeds, heat, vines, fire ants, lace bugs, rats, flies, fleas, termites and roaches seem to be dominating the question counters at the three Possum’s.
Army worms will eat the green off of the grass on athletic fields, golf courses and home lawns leaving brown stubble. Prostrate growing weeds like spurge, lespedeza and Virginia Buttonweed seem to come in the fastest.
What bothers me the most is you work all summer on your grass to have it looking nice, and once it starts to slow down for the winter, fall army worms and then sod webworms attack the grass. Look for areas that appeared to have been mowed low and with a dull blade. You can see that the leaf blades have been chewed. Also thatch type debris will be churned up on the surface. Birds and low flying wasps are also predators of army worms. Since the light hours are decreasing, the grass is slow to recover.
Now is the time to put out preemerge products in the lawn and beds to prevent those small seeded annual weeds. Henbit, chickweed, Poa annua (annual bluegrass), cudweed and lawn burweed are a few of the winter weeds that would like to occupy your lawn and flower beds. Poa annua (the green grass that is very visible in February and March) and lawn burweed (the prostrate growing weed that develops a sticker) are usually the most hated of the winter weeds. Some people use profanity while describing them at the counter of Possum’s!
If your yard has thatch, drainage, or compaction issues, now is a great time to aerate your lawn (and beds where possible) before you apply your fall preemerge. Aeration is a great cultural practice, which will among other things help your roots grow throughout the winter giving you a head start for the spring. If your drainage is really bad consider using turface, and if your thatch is bad (Zoysia grass seems to get hit worst but all grass get it), BGK 7500 will help you.
The “nasty rascal the chinch bug” is still sucking the life out of many lawns. Gray leaf spot is still alive and doing well. With the rain, fire ants are mounding up everywhere – be careful where you step. Mosquitoes are out and biting especially in the evening. Flies are causing restaurants’ ratings to drop.
Always read, understand and follow product label. The product label is a Federal Law.