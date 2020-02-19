While walking and driving around it seems that brown patch/ large patch/ Zoysia patch has invaded the Lowcountry. As the cooler weather comes and the grass growth rate slows down, large patch / brown patch / zoysia patch fungus will begin to show up in our lawns. This disease is always present in the lawn, it just manifests itself when the environmental conditions are right and your grass cannot outgrow the damage. Without any sustained cold temperatures, this disease is slowly spreading across lawns as the temperatures that favor its growth keep coming into play. Our temperatures keep creeping into the high 60’s even though it is winter. Brown patch loves temperatures in the 60's.
Since this disease is a big problem in the Lowcountry, knowing that it is a soil-borne disease can help you with control strategies. Being a soil-borne disease, you know that it will reoccur in the same areas year after year. There are not any spores flying through the air like many of your leaf spot fungi, so the disease is easier to control.
As a soil borne fungus, if you map the areas that you have the disease, you can concentrate your control efforts (dollars) into a smaller area, putting less control products into the environment. If your yard is 5,000 square feet usually you might have a few infected areas which might total approximately 500 feet. Instead of buying control products to treat 5,000 square feet, you can concentrate your efforts into the 500 feet (i.e. 10% of your total yard). If Large Patch was an air borne fungus with spores, you would have to treat the entire yard because air borne fungi spreads a lot quicker than soil borne fungi.
As your grass is going into dormancy and the temperatures begin to cool at night, large patch is ready to attack your grass. Large patch will go inactive when the temperatures get very cold; however, it will become active again when the temperatures favor the disease. If you have discolored areas in your yard that appear to be a disease, check with someone that knows. Even if it is during a cold phase and the disease does not appear to be active, you can still put out a systemic fungicide for protection. Our soils do not get so cold that the plant will not absorb the fungicide with its roots. Remember treating a fungus with a systemic fungicide is like getting a flu shot – you do it preventatively before you have the disease. In this case, when you want the disease to stop spreading.
A good granular one-two punch control strategy is T-Methyl and Strobe Pro G (all systemic fungicides that get into the plant). Use these products in areas where you have had Large Patch previously at the preventive rates and intervals recommended on the labels. Be sure to use T-Methyl with Strobe Pro G, so you are switching chemistry classes and modes of action. Good control early on can help avoid flare ups in the spring also.
Large patch usually likes wet, heavy thatch, improper nutrition, and/or compacted soils. Culturally you need to manage your irrigation system, raise any low areas, and correct drainage problems. Reducing thatch (at Possum’s we have a great organic granular product for controlling thatch), maintaining proper fertility levels, and aerating to alleviate compaction, will also help control large patch. A healthy turf (following soil test derived feeding schedule) with a soil with a lot of bio-diversity (use of cotton burr compost, SeaHume and other organics) has shown to help manage this disease.
Always read, understand and follow product label. The product label is a Federal Law.