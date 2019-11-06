On radio or in print I never like to make doom and gloom predictions or talk about only the negative things going on in the landscape or around the house. Sometimes the weather conditions make this a little difficult. Also the fact that I work for a company whose tagline is ‘We Have Solutions’ and we sell products for controlling moles, fire ants, disease, insects, weeds, rats, mice, bed bugs, fleas, mosquitoes, roaches and termites. And other negative aspects of the landscape - probably shapes my way of thinking.
Fall is my favorite time of year. The cooler weather, young ryegrass sprouting, Cassia blooming, mums and winter annual flowers being planted, container plants being changed out with fresh new soil, Thanksgiving around the corner, the tea olives’ fragrance, the red seeds in the magnolia cones, fall color as leaves prepare to drop, the grass going dormant so less mowing, oyster roasts, fall is for planting and transplanting and pumpkins.
Okay. Now the other stuff going on. Large patch (brown patch) has attacked many yards in the Lowcountry. The perfect conditions with rain, less daylight hours, the grass slowing down and going into dormancy, and the temperature range that favors the development of the disease, have all contributed to a huge outbreak of this disease. Look for circular and irregular areas of brown in your yard. These irregular areas could also be fall army worms or sod webworms, so be sure to identify what you are trying to control.
Fungus needs a fungicide and insects need insecticides. Worm damage is easy to identify because you can see the worms or the bite marks in the leaves that they have chewed on.
Fleas are always an issue in the Lowcountry, but for some reason they have been extra active this year. I wonder if it is because everywhere I go I see dogs. The rain brought the fire ants to the surface. Mosquitoes what? The summer annual weeds that might go unnoticed are very visible as they flower (Virginia button weed comes to mind). Rats what? Moles always. Roaches what? Bed bugs not causing the hysteria they use to until you have them.
Charleston is beautiful in the fall. Are the no-see-ums out yet?
Always read, understand and follow product label. The product label is a Federal Law.