I’m not a big eater these days. Don’t get me wrong. I love food. Love eating. But I am not near the consumption machine I used to me.
Most mornings, I have a bagel for breakfast, with either cream cheese or avocado spread on it. Side note — I am not sure why, when folks like to dog young folks today, they always go to mocking them for avocado toast. Have they had avocado toast? Or avocado bagels?
Or avocado anything? It’s amazing. If the avocado generation is going to be called out for this, call them out for making something amazing more mainstream. Anywho, most mornings, when I finish half of my bagel, I have this discussion with myself:
Me: I’m not sure I can finish the second half of that bagel.
Brain: You can do it.
Me: I’m not sure.
Brain: It’s got avocado.
Me: Game on.
So I power through the whole bagel, which isn’t exactly a buffet. But there was a time when I could eat more. A lot more.
When I was in high school, a buddy and I went to the Burger King near my house every day after school. I would order two chicken sandwiches and he would order two Whoppers. And we would scarf those bad boys down. At somewhere around 3:30 p.m. And then we would both go home to our respective homes and eat a regular dinner with our families.
If you asked me to eat two Burger King chicken sandwiches right now, it would probably take me the better part of a day and it would be my only meal for at least that day and possibly the next.
But then I am reminded almost daily that I cannot eat like that because I am not a teenage boy anymore. And I am reminded via email, when I get an almost daily email alert that a purchase has been made at just about 15 minutes after my son’s school lets out.
He has apps for a couple of different fast food restaurants where he can order from his phone. I set these up for him so that he could get a bite to eat after school now that he’s driving himself.
Yet another side note: One of those apps is for Taco Bell. He never had Taco Bell until about a year ago. It was not that we were keeping him from it. It’s just more that my wife and I don’t really eat a lot of fast food. When the first bite of Taco Bell touched his mouth, he looked at me as if we had been the most neglectful parents in the history of the world. Poor kid. I hope he can recover.
Anyhow, so most every day I get an email around 3:30 p.m. or so telling me that an order has been made. And I’m OK with that. Because I remember being his age and being a bottomless pit. My son is not quite as tall as I am right now, but getting close. But I’ve got him by scores of pounds and I’m not by any means a thick fella. So I’m fine with that rail-thin bag of bones wolfing down some grub when school lets out. I’m also fine when he makes a pizza or a PBJ later in the evening, when dinner is 10-15 minutes away from being served, because I know a young dude’s gotta eat. A lot. I sure did.