Noise pollution
When we bought our house on Sullivan’s Island in 1982, the sounds of the island were the waves, the winds, and the doves. Things have drastically changed. This summer has been one of machinery noise misery. First it was the sewer suckers, then the tree destroyers, and above it all the almost constant roar of the gas powered leaf blower. These obnoxious machine are almost as loud as a jet engine and can be heard from a half mile away. As I ride the island on my bike each day, there is hardly a time when I can’t hear one. The most amazing thing is that the operators don’t wear ear protection. They’ll be deaf before they’re 50! Also the two cycle engines are highly polluting. Come on people. Lighten up. This is the beach. Every blade of grass doesn’t have to be perfect! Get Bahaia grass. You won’t have to water or fertilize it, and it’s self seeding. Think of the money you’ll save by not having to resod every 2 or 3 years. I think it’s time we outlawed these awful machines. Electric blowers work just as well with less than half the noise and no pollution. Let’s make our town safe again for the human ear.
Howard Holl
Sullivan’s Island
Celebrating 40 years
As we celebrate 40 years of service to coastal South Carolina, I want to take time to thank every person who has ever donated to Palmetto Goodwill, supported our events, shopped in our stores, partnered with us or volunteered their time.
When Palmetto Goodwill opened its doors in 1979 with six employees and a $90,000 budget, nobody envisioned the immense impact it would have, providing training, employment and community services to over 400,000 people and placing 19,157 into new jobs during that span.
We are proud that more than 90 cents of every dollar we generate from our business services and through the sales of donated items continues to provide these same services in the communities we serve. These revenues now allow Palmetto Goodwill to annually provide over 41,000 services to more than 15,000 individuals, and assist with the placement of more than 3,000 people into new jobs. The unsold donations we receive also result in over 16 million pounds of waste and e-waste being diverted from area landfills.
I truly believe Goodwill founder Rev. Edgar Helms would be proud of the work we have done over the past 40 years. But I also believe he would encourage us to continue moving forward with new initiatives that help more people overcome their barriers to employment and become more self-sufficient and prosperous.
As Palmetto Goodwill continues to grow and evolve, we are humbled and grateful for the community support that allows us to serve a greater good, and we remain committed to being a valued provider of education, training and employment services to those in need. On behalf of our Board of Directors, employees, partner agencies and most importantly, the people we serve, I want to thank you. We are truly grateful for your contributions and continued support and we promise to make our next 40 years even more successful.
Robert Smith,
President & CEO
Palmetto Goodwill