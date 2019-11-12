America’s Goodness: Where has it gone?
From the beginning of the 2016 presidential campaign, there has been a downward slide of civility and decorum in our public national politics. It consists of vicious and vile besmirching of another’s character, appearance, political position and even extends to family members of the target. It now includes foul language that would not have been tolerated or even allowed 50 years ago. We now have become jaded to all the preceding because it is becoming normalized and even expected in our public discourse. The perpetrators of this kind of behavior demean not only themselves, but the entire political process. It is distressing to see our political process deteriorate.
The following quote attributed to Margaret Chase Smith, of Maine, speaking out against Joseph McCarthy is pertinent.
“Those of us who shout the loudest about Americanism in making character assassinations are all too frequently those who, by our own words and acts, ignore some of the basic principles of Americanism: The right to criticize. The right to hold unpopular beliefs. The right to protest. The right of independent thought.”
“I speak as a Republican. I speak as a woman. I speak as a United States Senator. I speak as an American. I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the four horsemen of calumny — fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear.”
The above quote is profound in its brilliance, simplicity and timeless meaning.
Do American politics exemplify these values today?
America’s call. Our call.
Ivan Lund
Mount Pleasant
Planning for the future
I enjoyed the opportunity to run for Mount Pleasant Town Council. I’m hoping that the newly elected members of the town council and existing members who were present at the various meetings will consider some of the points made at those meetings. Most people see things in the present and do what they can to make improvements. I’m one of those who looks way down the road, five to 10 years and thinks and plans for the future. Finances will be a major issue in the years to come as the town reaches maturity and as the non-sustainable impact funds diminish. Mount Pleasant is rapidly becoming a city.
Balancing growth, finances, livability and planning for the future is a very difficult task and requires strong, proven, management skills to do this balancing. An in-depth study of our finances is critical if we want to maintain the present tax base. Failing this, an increase in property taxes is most likely in our future. We take in $138 million dollars a year and how we spend it is very important. My opinion, which I have stated, is that there is money to be saved and possibly funds that can be redistributed. I also hope the town considers and starts a dialogue with our neighbor, Awendaw, which is starting to develop. It’s really a sleeping giant. Each new house/apartment will most likely have two vehicles driving south on Highway 17 for school, shopping and work. This will only exacerbate the current traffic problems. There is much to be done and I’m hopeful that our town council is up to the task.
Gary Davis
Mount Pleasant
Questioning MPW
Even though I did not attend all the meetings of the Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW) Inaugural Citizens Water Academy, due to unavoidable and important schedule conflicts that existed before and during several of the course classes, I managed to be at those that presented, through discussions, illustrations and facility visits that profiled the technical/engineering aspects of the MPW systems and facilities; as presented by an extremely competent and devoted MPW staff.
My comments beg answers to a question that has bothered me over the last months, as the 2019 elections were coming into view and are now over.
I fail to understand and question the extremely generous remuneration and incentives that currently go to the elected MPW Water Commissioners that I never knew about and I am sure that very few Mount Pleasant residents and voters appreciate.
In addition to modest remuneration that is actually several thousands of dollars for the sum total of their once a month meetings and other time considerations, they also receive superior medical coverage, long-term care insurance and life insurance at substantial cost to the ratepayers. In addition to many trips to water system related conventions and seminars that are usually located in more upscale areas of the country and in upscale costly hotels that you would think should be attended solely by the professional employees of MPW. Is it really difficult to understand why most of the current commissioners have been in those positions for many years and changes usually only seem to occur when one of them, for many reasons, relinquishes their position. By remaining for all those years, their names now sounds familiar to the voters who, in my case, have no reason to think that I should change my vote to a new person since I have no problems with my water. Bottom line is that I am more concerned with my town council votes and my legislative votes that cost me money and taxes and the “water” is not on my mind.
Why these positions are not volunteer positions is my real question. Why must I support a very generous part of someone else’s lifestyle is beyond me. I am sure that MPW already has on staff or retainer a cadre of professionals that bring outstanding and comprehensive legal, financial, engineering and management expertise to MPW and can work with vetted residents as volunteers. It is no different than the time and effort and monies spent on paid commissioners. I would venture to say that there are many residents in Mount Pleasant who are competent and maybe even more competent than elected commissioners in all aspects of the kind of expertise that MPW needs in the course of its activities each year.
I volunteered for several years as a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals and many residents. Certainly the Planning Commission and other town commissions, committees and boards spend hours at once a month meetings that can last for several hours. Auto mileage to the properties that will be discussed, hours spent at required video conference seminars that are conducted at city hall without costly trips to any seminars or conventions and we have never received any reimbursement for our time, our energy or our ancillary costs.
Business as usual with commissioners that have been reelected many times as technology, financial and legal changes take place is unacceptable, considering that the residents are paying for it. Volunteers with fresh-vetted experienced residents saves money and provides up-to-date ideas. I doubt whether this kind of change can or will happen, but I hope that anyone reading this will pay special attention in the next MPW Commissioner election.
Seymour Rosenthal
Mount Pleasant
Thank you
Thank you Moultrie News, the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and the League of Women Voters for sponsoring the Mount Pleasant Candidates Forum at The Wando Library. Moultrie News Editor Cecilia Brown was an excellent and graceful moderator. We were blessed to have so many support this endeavor. This was the second forum I attended in an effort to evaluate candidates for town council. Five newest candidates seemed so naive on the issues of CARTA and TelARide and bus rapid transit needs for the tri-county, not just Coleman Boulevard and around Patriots Point. I hope they learn quickly and study broad issues intently. It is a huge job. I thank them. They each have sharp minds and big hearts to take on this huge responsibility. We are fortunate to have an excellent Mount Pleasant town staff that holds us steady through all election ups and downs. A strong mayor type government cannot do it. The weak mayor type government gives the mayor one vote on council and prevents an authoritarian megalomaniac oligarch type from taking over our town. Our weak mayor system keeps some humility in the house and encourages a different type of leadership to shine.
Thank you council for serving and councilwoman G.M. Whitley for keeping us citizens well informed. Thank you Linda Page for using all you learned the last 10 plus years to work for us all again. Your experience and knowledge are appreciated and urgently needed on state and local water resource issues.
E. Eugenia Felsinger, PhD
Mount Pleasant
Robocalls
Yesterday, my day was interrupted by robocalls and telemarketing calls about 14 times.
I was told it was my last chance for extended maintenance on my car, I had been selected for a free trip to Hawaii and the Social Security people were about to arrest me, among other things. I hung up on them, as most people do.
I have a suggestion to end these nuisance calls: I suggest the telephone company charge for local calls, as they used to. I would gladly pay 5 or 10 cents to make a legitimate local call. I would think the Robocaller who is making 1,000 calls and getting a 1% return would be incentivized to change his marketing plan.
Eric J. Herzlich
Mount Pleasant