Cannabis in SC
It is abominable that South Carolina lawmakers have ignored the pleas of their taxpaying citizens seeking cannabis as a natural alternative to dangerous pharmaceutical drugs. South Carolina is once again proud to be the tobacco spitting “Redneck Rebel” that resists any progressive change and remains defiant to the end, even when presented with a plethora of new facts that clearly dispel the “reefer madness” of decades past.
Predictably, our lawmakers ignored all medical cannabis data as well as documented success cases from around the globe and instead based their decision solely on South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) Chief Mark Keel’s personal disdain for cannabis (derived from decades of law enforcement “reefer madness” mentality), irrelevant statistics and testimony from local anti-cannabis physicians. Opioid addiction is an epidemic that is killing our population at unprecedented levels and it doesn’t discriminate (unlike S.C. drug laws). Cannabis has not only been shown to help end dangerous addictions, but also has documented therapeutic benefits. There has never been a cannabis overdose death and that is a statement confirmed by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
Here’s the dirty secret: There is a big money motivation for not legalizing cannabis: Law enforcement has made a very lucrative, yet discreet practice of seizing assets for even the lowest level marijuana offenses, with most offenders being people of color. Naturally, they don’t want that free money train to end and don’t really care how many lives are destroyed in their pursuit of taking other people’s property.
I have a couple questions for Chief Keel:
- What is the total annual dollar amount of cannabis related asset seizures in S.C. for the past 10 years, including vehicles seized for the simple possession of a joint and homes seized for growing a pot plant? Of all the drug related asset seizures in S.C., what percentage of those are derived from cannabis enforcement?
- Could it be that legalizing cannabis would essentially bring asset seizures in South Carolina to a grinding halt, which would seriously de-fund already cash strapped law enforcement agencies throughout the state, and that is your true motivation for opposing the legalization of cannabis?
Cannabis: It’s not only benign, it’s benevolent. Grow your own S.C.
Frank Burroughs
Mount Pleasant
Entertainment
After watching the halftime show of the Super Bowl I have a few words to say to the “performers.” Please confine your bumps-and-grinds routine to the bedroom instead of inflicting your gyrations upon a worldwide television audience.
And to the numskulls who decided that the dance routine was suitable entertainment for 100 million viewers, I suggest they pursue a career change. Perhaps they could become carnival barkers.
Bill Walker
Sullivan’s Island
Gun control
Mount Pleasant has many serious problems ranging from uncontrolled rampant construction to unsolvable traffic gridlock and in the midst of real problems, one of the town council members feels our most serious concern is gun control.
Our tax money is being wasted on attorney fees to draft this useless law. It makes as much sense as requiring auto owners to keep gas in their cars. Legal gun owners have enough common sense to report stolen or lost weapons to the police. They are also told this in Concealed Carry training.
The proposed law starts out innocently enough in lock step with Saul Alinsky’s manifesto for turning America into a socialist country where citizens are not allowed gun ownership. Alinsky says start small and build toward the real goal. In this case, the proposed law requires legal gun owners to report lost or stolen guns to the police. The next step will be an amendment to add a penalty of a fine or jail time. The next step will be an amendment to make it a felony for citizens who fail to follow the law. Upon conviction, the citizen is then a felon and can no longer be in legal possession of a gun.
Hopefully, we have some council members with enough common sense to see through this charade and will stop it.
Gun haters will flock to town hall ranting for its passage. That is if they can get there through the traffic gridlocks and not get run over by construction vehicles.
Gene Keel
Mount Pleasant