Shem Creek
Shem Creek needs to go on a serious bacteria diet! Our Charleston Waterkeeper tells me that Shem Creek doesn’t meet water quality standards. The primary offenders are polluted runoff from lawn chemicals, fecal matter from wildlife/pets and failing septic tanks. All along or near the creek in Mount Pleasant. Do we really want to be swimming, paddle boarding and eating seafood caught in or near Shem Creek?
Nearby there are very old, dirty ponds which need to be cleaned out so that the water they leach into Shem Creek is not polluted. I understand that Mount Pleasant Waterworks has a long-term plan to get the over 100 septic tanks left in the Shem Creek watershed replaced.
But for the time being, do we want to keep making ourselves and children vulnerable to a polluted Shem Creek or do our citizens want to work with the Town to break through the financial barriers to clean up our creek much sooner rather than later?
Pat Sullivan
Mount Pleasant
Personal health
School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding. We live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But, there’s more.
Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20% of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus.
Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources like WebMD and Healthline. And the advice is always the same:
- Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens
- Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products and sugar-laden foods
- Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes
- Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep
Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs as well?
Eric McCall
Charleston