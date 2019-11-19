Colton Bruce feature
Frankie Mansfield’s feature on Colton Bruce far exceeds “great sports journalism” it is more in the category of a great short story. You have a worthy topic and he framed it as a word portrait of an exceptional young man who makes more than just the most out of his life. As Mansfield tells the story, Colton Bruce is an unassuming inspiration to his team and all that know him. It’s a real life “movie” of a story once read not soon forgotten.
Mansfield sees to it that Bruce’s touchdown, his only touchdown, is more than six points on a scoreboard. It’s a symbol of a young man, who just wanted to be accepted for himself, sharing a great moment with all who know him. Mansfield memorializes it as a story well worth telling well-told.
I am looking forward to the awards Mansfield deserves for his inspiring sportrayal.
Restored faith in humanity
As Hurricane Dorian was heading toward Charleston, we hunkered down and waited for her arrival. Around 12:45 a.m., Sept. 5, 2019 we were startled by an enormous boom. Once we looked outside, it was evident that our neighbors tree had fallen on our pool house. The tree was enormous so our pool house didn’t stand a chance. Once the sun was up, we were able to go outside and assess the damage. While outside our neighbor, Scott Kier, rushed over to make sure everyone was safe and that no one was hurt. He was so apologetic and so concerned with our needs. Kier has a wife, young daughter and a business, King Street Grill, that required his attention after the hurricane. However, he still found the time to make sure our family was okay. That alone was so appreciated but when he said he would pay our insurance deductible so we would not have any out of pocket expense, we were shocked, surprised and speechless. In this day and age there is so much negativity, however, Kier showed us there are still so many good people in this world. Our family feels he should be recognized for his selflessness. He truly restored our faith in humanity.
New council
Congratulations to all of our new councilmembers. And thank you for your willingness to run and now take on this huge and vital task of continuing to make Mount Pleasant a great place to live.
You all have a whole new world opening up to you. Lots and lots to learn so that you can be the best councilmembers that you can be. We’re counting on you.
I hope that you have already started boning up on your reading and learning and spending time with our outstanding staff.
One of the first important issues you will most likely take up is the Comprehensive Plan. I wonder how many of you have really read it. Sure, it’s long, but a large portion of it is back up information; such as maps, charts and study results. When it’s completed and voted on by you all, it will be our town’s guide for how to move forward.
This plan was over a year in the making by a geographically disbursed group of approximately 35 citizens, whose gender, age and race reflected that of our town. Every working session was open to the public with a comment period, formally reviewed by the public at several open houses and commented on in many on-line surveys, and lastly, formally reviewed by our Town’s Planning Commission. All of the very positive remarks are available for reviewing. The point I’m making here is this plan was reviewed, scrubbed and commented on by thousands.
A hard thing to keep in mind is that you are representing a town of 84,000,000 residents, not just a few who have loud voices and monopolize social media.
Mount Pleasant Town Council
First, my congratulations to the four newly elected members of the Mount Pleasant Town Council. I look forward to seeing the outcomes of your respective vision for the whole of Mount Pleasant, from the Old Village to “North” Mount Pleasant. This past election cycle, has been very interesting, to say the least. I had the honor of serving on the Citizens Forum, for the 10-Year Comprehensive Plan. Despite some of the naysaying, the Comprehensive Plan was facilitated and developed in a very effective, efficient and cordial manner, despite some differences among the Citizens Forum members. I encourage the town council to complete their work and approve the Comprehensive Plan for implementation. Regardless of the final approval, there is significant work that needs to be completed, with direct citizen involvement and feedback, before anything in the Comprehensive Plan will come to fruition. In concert with the Comprehensive Plan, I have found that the town’s citizens are fortunate to have a very professional and competent town staff, that does its due diligence, before anything gets to a board or commission and the town council, for discussion and a vote. Whether a town staff member, first responder, public services employee, etc, reside in Mount Pleasant, by and large, they are dedicated to the citizenry of the town. These employees have my confidence and appreciation.
