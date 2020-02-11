Response to Opioid Crisis column
Thank you for the column titled “A Bizarre, Self Fulfilling Prophecy” from Feb. 5. As a middle school nurse with over 20 years of experience, this interview really touched me. Finally a voice for all of the children who hated taking drugs for ADD/ADHD. He speaks to what I have suspected all along. He confirms my suspicions. What a tragedy that I couldn’t just tell parents that I believed there must be a better way to handle their children’s behavior than drugs. I hope the young parents of today hear this message loud and clear. Thank you so much for shedding a real, true, bright light on the use of these drugs in developing minds!
Nancy Baker
Mount Pleasant