Understanding “merge signs”
The Jan. 22 Op-Ed article entitled “Things I will never truly understand” deserves further discussion when talking about “merge signs” and their placement. In contrast to the writer’s “never truly understand” comment and his upset feeling and “misunderstanding” that everyone should merge at that merge sign where it is placed, I offer the following commentary:
Based on his example, the merged lane, depending on traffic flow, could extend anywhere from several feet to several hundred feet and even a mile from the actual merge, if it is a congested road. I submit that this backup is dangerous, in and of itself and does not recognize the obvious solution to minimizing this danger — use the other now-empty lane. Merge does not, in my opinion, mean you just get in one long and dangerous line and have cars speeding by you. It means that somewhere in front of you there is a most-definite merge of two lanes into one lane and that is where the merge is happening and that is where it should occur. The merge sign is a notice of a road constriction; it is not a lawful demand that you must move over immediately. It is called a “zipper merge” and my comments can be vindicated by any Department of Transportation explanation or comment.
Seymour Rosenthal
Mount Pleasant
Gun ownership
Anyone who practices and promotes responsible gun ownership can’t help but notice the stark differences between Columbia and our town lately. While many in the South Carolina General Assembly are trying to push a bill that would legalize uneducated, untrained, unpermitted open carry of firearms, Mount Pleasant is considering ways to reduce gun violence and keep firearms out of the wrong hands. I applaud councilwoman G.M. Whitley’s proposed ordinance to require citizens to report stolen firearms and Chief Ritchie’s support of such a measure. I support and respect our Second Amendment right. This ordinance would in no way be in opposition to those rights and could very easily prevent additional gun violence in our community and beyond.
Towner Magill
Mount Pleasant