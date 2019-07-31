Community hubs
Hubs. I hate that name. However, I like the concept a lot.
As I read your July 24 article about Linda Page and John Royall’s Sweetgrass Mercantile it hit me that, they are creating their own “hub” or a community gathering place. Instead of having to get in your car or ride your bike to multiple stores or businesses, at the Sweetgrass Mercantile you can send mail from their post office, eat at the outdoor “Not Just Franks” restaurant, buy new plants, get a key made, buy a Swiss knife or new lawnmower and shop in a 2,500 square foot antique and vintage market.
This is a small example of where people can meet their neighbors and get to know one another. This is what the Comprehensive Plan Committee heard a lot and was backed up with surveys and open houses.
To make them convenient, (hint: as little driving as possible), we spread these gathering places around town. Over time, we’ve pretty much established the location of these gathering places already, except now they are old, tired, have sprawling, unpleasant old parking lots, not enough mixed us and are not particularly enjoyable to visit or look at.
Another thing to consider for the town’s sake, is how much revenue these old shopping centers bring in or don’t bring in. Parking lots don’t pay taxes. When these areas are really outdated and ready for a revitalization, wouldn’t it be wonderful if everything could be redesigned with some appealing architecture, interesting mix of stores/businesses/office buildings, eating places, open areas to hang out in and some apartments for those who are downsizing or those who’d rather walk out their front door to take care of business, shopping and dining as opposed to getting in a car.
So, thank you to Linda Page, John Royall, and hardware store manager, Jeff Boss, for showing Mount Pleasant an easy and enjoyable way to bring folks together and get their everyday errands done at the same time.
Pat Sullivan
Mount Pleasant
Breach Inlet parking
I want to congratulate the Town of Sullivan’s Island Planning Department on the development of the park, kiosk and parking area at Breach Inlet.
It attracts many visitors, so many that I have noticed that all of the handicapped parking areas areas are full. On numerous occasions I have noticed that there are no handicapped decals hanging from the mirrors or on the license plates. I can understand in this beautiful spot that someone could rationalize that they would be parking for a short time but it deprives true handicapped people the opportunity to see the inlet and the beautiful white surf crashing across the sandbar. Please include this area in the police rounds so as to monitor this behavior.
Also, this area is so well received that a second parking area could be designed and built by the Sullivan’s Island obviously talented planning department to include eight or 10 more parking spaces. This would lessen the pressure on the existing handicapped parking spaces. Again this is a beautiful area and you have done a great job opening it up to the public and telling the story of the history of Sullivan’s Island. This is good government and you should be congratulated.
Emory O. Brown
Isle of Palms
Sullivan’s Island to incentivize cleanup
I applaud the Sullivan’s Island Town Council in their creativity around the volunteer cleanup initiative. But, you don’t have to wait for this to be rolled out to make a difference.
A growing group of beach regulars are taking trash bags with them on the beach while walking their dogs, or just enjoying the morning and picking up trash.
Our unofficial leader is Jeff Parrish who recruited me a few months ago. I can say that it is very rewarding removing litter from the beach, particularly plastics that often end up in the stomach of our marine animals. I would say to everyone that goes to the beach, grab a bag, pick some litter up and see if you get the same good feeling that we all do. You can also check out Jeff’s Instagram account @elvis_saves_sullivans, which shows his beach cleaning efforts.
David R. Terry
Mount Pleasant
Mayors
I do not recall the exact “count” of weak mayors vs. strong mayors but I been reading about the embarrassing fiasco that is the City of Charleston and their mayor that now includes an audit of Mayor Tecklenburg’s spending per the July 26 Post and Courier article. It seems that all the comments made about the mayor, in the last years of his tenure, are usually very favorable in a “friendly neighborly manner” and not a “political/managerial expert manner.”
His follies do not add to an impression of a man who is in charge of the many complexities facing the City of Charleston. It lends credence to the idea that a proficient, professional and expert city manager or administrator, who has been vetted and hired by the elected town/city council, would bring a more professional set of skills to the complex issues facing any larger city instead of an elected “friend to all the electorate” who does not have the necessary and varied expertise to bring a city’s resources to bear in an efficient, professional management manner. It is easy to discount my suggestion with the problems of trying to deal with a dysfunctional Council including the actual vetting process, but it must be overcome by an informed electorate prodded on by continuous editorials from a concerned and vocal P&C. The alternative is unacceptable, particularly in Charleston where the complexities of that city are very real and very troubling.
I submit that when I read about Mayor Summey in North Charleston, I read about a strong competent and benevolent mayor, and when I reflect on Eric DeMoura, the competent and professional and experienced administrator in Mount Pleasant, I reflect on someone who effectively manages the Town within the boundaries of his responsibilities, and stays above the many problems that seem to be created by a problematic Council that will only worsen if the town should change its form of government. If anything, the manager/administrator form of government should be strengthened to eliminate the political and personal bickering that hamstrings many of these towns either with an inefficient strong mayor or an inefficient weak mayor. If you want professional and efficient, you let professionals and efficiency into the mix with oversight but without the issues and problems and politics that are evident today in our local governments.
Seymour Rosenthal
Mount Pleasant