Outstanding
May we say a few words about the outstanding service we received from the Town of Mount Pleasant right smack in the middle of Hurricane Dorian? At around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, a large tree in the park across the street fell into the street at the bottom of our driveway. I called the non-emergency number to report it. Within 10 minutes, the Mount Pleasant Police Department arrived to assess the situation. Within 10 more minutes, several town employees arrived, armed with chainsaws.
After realizing the task was too monumental for a handful of men with saws, they called in the big stuff: a large, yellow piece of equipment arrived and the tree was shortly removed from the roadway.
All of this was accomplished in about an hour and a half in the driving wind and rain. Miserable conditions.
Thank you, Town of Mount Pleasant and Mayor Haynie.
Judy Reinhard
Mount Pleasant