Rapid growth of Mount Pleasant
I knew our town has been experiencing rapid growth, but while reading the “New Council” letter to the editor (Nov. 20, 2019) I was shocked to see our population has grown to 84,000,000 residents. I hope they all don’t try to become “loud voices and monopolize social media” at the same time.
Dick Trammell
Mount Pleasant
Editor’s note: Thank you Mr. Trammell for your letter. The number in Pat Sullivan’s letter last week was misprinted. The number should have ran as 84,000; not 84 million. It’s time to lower drug prices
As a senior citizen who still pays taxes, I am on a fixed income that enables me to just pay my monthly bills and health expenses like medications prescribed to me. With a hip replacement coming up January 2020, I dread finding out what the medications they prescribe for me will cost.
I think Medicare should be able to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies so that they reduce prices for us. Companies I used to work for could negotiate prices with them for their medical plans, so why can’t the government agencies do the same. It is inconceivable that Congress still defers to these powerful and rich companies and their CEOs. Makes us think someone in Congress is getting under the table kickbacks from the Pharmas... Just sayin’.
Remember... God sees all (even your thoughts).
Happy Thanksgiving! Am grateful for all I do have. Praying y’all will make my life and the rest of the seniors better. Put yourselves in our place for a change.
Nancy Clarke
Charleston