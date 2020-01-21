Opioid Crisis column response
I want to thank you for your informative series on the opioid crisis and specifically for your article from Dec. 25, 2019 titled: “Opioid Crisis: The Benzodiazepine Issue.” The issue of benzo dependence and withdrawal is just now starting to appear in more media articles and we in the benzo community are very grateful to those in the media who have helped make that happen.
Please let me introduce myself. I am the host of a podcast on benzodiazepines titled, “The Benzo Free Podcast” and author of the book “Benzo Free: The World of Anti-Anxiety Drugs and the Reality of Withdrawal.” Our podcast is the largest of its kind in the world and is now on its 52nd episode. I am a benzo survivor who was on Klonopin for over 12 years and is now benzo-free. I spent the past seven years dedicated to researching this topic and helping raise awareness. In fact, I was in South Carolina about a month ago speaking to a few of our listeners about this very issue.
Thank you for your coverage of this silent epidemic.
D.E. Foster
Broomfield, CO
Trees
In a special report to the Moultrie News on Jan. 15 by David Quick titled “Inaugural New Year Tree Planting kicks of on IOP,” he cited the comments by Belvin Olasov, the chapter chairman of Climate Reality Charleston, that one tree can yearly absorb 10 pounds of pollutants and produce 260 pounds of oxygen enough for two people. If this oxygen estimate is accepted, each person yearly would need to absorb 130 pounds of oxygen.
Assuming a daily, per-person energy transduction of 2,400 calories, a person would yearly require 520 pounds of oxygen, thus this ideal tree could provide enough oxygen per person for four years not for one year.
In addition, if the 10 pounds of pollutants absorbed yearly by this tree is the greenhouse gas, carbon dioxide, this absorbed amount is highly underestimated. The above yearly absorption per tree based on the oxygen released by this beneficent tree would be nearly 700 pounds.
Enough of this pharisaical numerology, let us start digging holes for our majestic friends. They serve us tirelessly, unstintingly.
D. Reid Wiseman
Mount Pleasant