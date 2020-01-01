Teacher to Parent
I was very disappointed with Jody Stallings’ recent response to a parent who was concerned about their child’s school starting a Fellowship of Christian Athletes association. Rather than take the time to consider a perspective other than his own and the broader implications of the question, he used it as a springboard to proselytize against a straw-man interpretation of the original letter.
His response absolutely failed to address any of the actual reasons someone would write this letter and instead pretended the author was afraid of Christianity itself rather than the sponsoring of a religious organization by a public school. He then used this imagined fear as an excuse to go on a monologue about how great his belief system was.
Mr. Stallings had a wonderful opportunity to discuss the challenge of balancing the support of individual faith and faith-based groups with the responsibility of any public institution to avoid promoting any one belief system over others. He could have even shared ways other schools have found to achieve this balance.
It would have been amazing if Mr. Stallings had explored the importance of making sure students from all walks of life, not just those in the majority, feel like they have a place in any public institution. He could have discussed how to encourage students to be proud of their own unique beliefs (or lack thereof) while simultaneously helping them learn about and appreciate the diverse array of belief systems held by others.
But instead, Mr. Stallings defended his own perspective, dismissing the parent’s concerns in the process, if not outright validating them.
Keegan Robbins
Mount Pleasant
New Year’s resolutions
The end-of-year/New Year holidays seem to whiplash us from one extreme to the other: eat, drink & be merry vs. the customary New Year’s resolutions: reduce social media, reduce weight and embrace a plant-based diet.
One-third of consumers already report reducing their consumption of animal foods. Hundreds of school, college, hospital and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains Chipotle, Denny’s, Panera, Subway, Taco Bell, White Castle are rolling out plant-based options.
A dozen startups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are creating healthy, eco-friendly, compassionate, convenient, delicious plant-based meat and dairy alternatives. Meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Cargill, and Canada’s Maple Leaf Foods have invested heavily in plant-based meat development. So have a number of Microsoft, Google, Twitter and PayPal pioneers.
According to Plant-Based Foods Association, plant-based food sales have grown by 20% in recent years, 10 times the growth rate of all foods. Sales of plant-based cheeses, creamers, butter, yogurts and ice creams are exploding at a 50% growth rate. Plant-based milks now account for 15% of the milk market.
The plant-based New Year’s resolution requires no sweat or deprivation − just some fun exploration of your favorite supermarket, restaurants and food websites.
Eric McCall
Charleston