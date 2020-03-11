Mount Pleasant Black History Month
The Town of Mount Pleasant just concluded our sixth year of celebrating Black History Month. All six events were well attended, very educational and extremely entertaining. Our speakers and presenters were diverse and covered subjects focusing on Mount Peasants’ rich black history. Presentations included: African American Women in broadcasting and aviation engineering, African American music’s impact on jazz, blues, rag, big band and Motown, a civil rights photography discussion, an evening of spirituals and finally a spirited performance of opera, pop, gospel, jazz, Broadway hits.
Thanks go to the following Mount Pleasant churches, (Friendship AME, Christ Church, Mount Pleasant Presbyterian, and Mt. Pleasant Hibben United Methodist) for hosting these events. A very special thank you goes to Mr. Walter G. Brown Jr. who was instrumental in scheduling all of our events. Thank you also to the Moultrie News for their coverage of our celebration. Lastly, The Town of Mount Pleasant also should be recognized for its support of its staff (Kate Dolan) and the use of Town Hall Council Chambers.
Richard Z. Gutowski
Chairman, Mount Pleasant Historical Commission
Frankie Mansfield
Your sports editor Frankie Mansfield is a terrific writer. His stories have made the sports page the first stop on my weekly read. His use of language, structure, evocative quotations and logical thematic development is absolutely unexpected in a weekly newspaper; and to be writing these many stories on deadline is high craft. I certainly hope he has strong incentives to remain on the job; otherwise, I think we will be waving goodbye, wishing him well and getting our “we knew him back when…” stories ready to share.
Fred Thompson
Mount Pleasant
Teacher to Parent
I’ve been reading Jody Stallings’ Teacher to Parent column on the editorial page with interest; he has a lot to say. I think he’s at his best when he advises parents and helps them to see another point of view on topics that affect their school-aged children. Not so much when he writes about school district initiatives to improve instruction. I wonder if he has a personal agenda when he keeps going back to the value of instructional coaches in the classroom. In every field, there is usually some system that provides for continuing education for the practitioner using other experienced people in the same field. They mentor and help by sharing best practices as they are developed, helping newer employees to develop skills and helping seasoned employees to stay up to date. The school district calls these instructional coaches. In my field, nursing, they are often called mentors. Those who are open to learning new techniques and practices value the opportunity to improve their own skills.
Mr. Stallings’ plea to use the funds spent on providing this continuing education on higher salaries for teachers seems short-sighted to me. I believe that the need for education continues for everyone throughout their working careers.
Nancy Baker
Mount Pleasant
North Charleston
Has North Charleston become the EPIC center for political power and persuasion through its religious institutions?
I watched amazed by the activities and the geographical location of many of the presidential candidates as well as President Donald Trump. The Lowcountry was certainly turned into a political party week. A heavy concentration for building campaign support and donations was in North Charleston, with the exception of the candidates who attempted to capitalize on the Emanuel Nine tragedy to garner support. Mother Emanuel has now become one of the most famous religious institutions in America.
After returning home to Mount Pleasant almost seven years ago after serving our country, I’ve been nosing around and paying lots of attention to the defensive and offensive players in the Lowcountry’s political arena. One of my goals in my return home has been to observe, provide constructive feedback and help to generate dialogue for change. A task very similar to my previous role in the US Army as an Observer Controller. In that role I was a subject matter expert who provided administrative control, evaluated task performance and provided constructive feedback to participants during training exercises to change behaviors and ensure readiness. I’m certainly educated, qualified and combat ready. My concern and observation of ‘leading blacks’ versus ‘black leaders’ in the churches around the political activities had the appearance that North Charleston is a Democratic stronghold under leadership and governance of a non-partisan elected mayor who is a strong supporter of President Trump (see recent rally public safety nightmare).
Growing up in Mount Pleasant, rarely was there a need to hangout in North Charleston. Fast forward to today’s major changes and development and most of my friends that grew up in Mount Pleasant now live in North Charleston. North Charleston has become the new transient city with a small percentage of original North Charlestonians. Across the Cooper River, just minutes away from North Charleston is an Observer Controller evaluating how all this political activity should and could improve the lives of local citizens and stakeholders in North Charleston. Political power and persuasion should never be selective for appointed group or organizations.
I am non-denominational and somewhat non-traditional, so maybe I see things a bit differently. My mother was a minister, I grew up in the traditional black church and was raised to be respectful. To this day, I still answer yes ma’am and no sir. I do, however, pride myself on being a bold and independent thinker and have raised a few eyebrows with my opinions. I believe we all have a role in building stronger, more vibrant communities. The decisions we make at home, work, school, and even church determines what creates community vitality. It really boils down to how we spend our money, time, our God given gifts and how we create and nurture the environments in our communities that help to bring about true, positive change. I am available for an after action review to generate some thought provoking dialogue around this issue.
John (Johnny) Wright
Retired Army, MSG
Mount Pleasant