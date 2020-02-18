Santee Cooper sale
South Carolina legislators officially now have two paths forward with three options for how to address the $3.6 billion of debt owed by Santee Cooper and electric cooperative ratepayers for the nuclear project debacle in Fairfield County.
The first path is to make the ratepayers pay all that debt that resulted from mismanagement by Santee Cooper executives and Board. Keeping Santee Cooper as a state agency (option No. 1) or letting Dominion Energy take over some management positions of the public utility (option No. 2) doesn’t take the $3.6 billion debt obligation off the backs of the ratepayers.
Only the second path forward (option No. 3) will lift the debt burden off ratepayers by selling Santee Cooper to a large private utility with a proven track record of making sound business decisions that saves their ratepayers money.
NextEra proposes to not only absorb the nuclear debt but an additional $4 billion of Santee Cooper’s other debt. Plus, NextEra offers to pay back ratepayers for the money they already paid for the failed nuclear project.
The South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce supports selling Santee Cooper to provide certainty to South Carolina businesses remove the debt burden from all Santee Cooper ratepayers.
Frank Knapp Jr.
President/CEO
S.C. Small Business Chamber of Commerce
Columbia, SC
Response to Jim Capers article
I am writing to you on behalf of the Mount Pleasant Historical Commission in response to your recent article, “Heroes — The two Jim Capers” by Suzannah Smith Miles as a Special to the Moultrie News published Feb. 12, 2020.
Our Commission wanted to make you and your readers aware of our Near Field Communication (NFC) enabled signage dedicated to Jim Capers, titled “Jim Capers, an American Hero,” which is part of our Christ Church Lines walking tour located on Primus Road in Pointe at Primus in Mount Pleasant. We invite all to come explore history here in Mount Pleasant
You can download the Mount Pleasant Historical app and follow us on Instagram @mtpleasanthistory to learn more.
Please feel free to contact us directly with any questions or to schedule a visit to TAP our new signage, see how it works.
Theresa Mary Gordon
Mount Pleasant
Donuts for my daughter
Last week, my 14-year old daughter with Down syndrome, Sophia was having a very rough day. It all started with doctors pulling on her injured leg and multiple X-rays being taken. The one thing that got her through the visit to the doctors was the promise of not one, but two donuts from Joey’s Bag of Donuts. After three hours we finally checked out and made our way to the donut shop in Park West to arrive after it had already closed.
My daughter’s eyes sunk as she watched the employees/owners take the garbage out realizing we were too late. Not wanting to go back on my word I figured what’s the harm in asking if maybe they had one donut to spare? I briefly explained the situation and before I could even finish, one of the employees went back in the shop grabbed my sweet girl two donuts and refused to take my money. It’s businesses like this that we want to support and keep in our community. They didn’t have to do what they did. They could have just said “sorry we are closed,” but instead they expressed compassion.
You may be thinking it’s just a donut no big deal... But I got to fulfill my promise and put a smile on my angel’s face. That’s a huge deal! I posted this event on social media because this deed to a member of the community needed to be made public. Within minutes of telling our story there were people posting such amazing comments and flooding the post with likes! The feed on my post is decorated with such wonderful stories from people who have had similar experiences and comments on the matter from individuals who just want to show their kindness and appreciation.
I truly did not expect this kind of response from our community. The recognition of the post continues, as I wake up every morning with several notifications. There is a chain reaction taking place and it started with the kind actions from a family owned establishment here. This shows the power that one small gesture can have on a whole community. We need to start spreading love such as this and take care of each other. If our community is failing it’s because we as families in the community are failing it; by not putting in the effort to create and protect an ideal environment.
I always tell my kids, “If one of you are failing we as a family are failing.” I hope the Joey’s Bag of Donuts family can see really how far the smallest good deed goes and how their compassion sparked a whole reaction of awareness and support in the community. I believe if we give attention to stories such as this, more local businesses will become aware and help spread the love.
May Ross
Mount Pleasant