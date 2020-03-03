RISE ABOVE: Red Tails
Feb. 19-23, hundreds of Lowcountry students and families were inspired to overcome any obstacle faced in life through the incredible story of the Tuskegee Airmen as told through the traveling exhibit RISE ABOVE: Red Tails. Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum and the USS Yorktown Foundation are incredibly thankful for the support offered by the community, and more specifically VFW Post 10624 and American Legion Post 136. Without their help, and the generous financial support of our sponsor Lowcountry Aviation and Sky Arrow, we would not have been able to the offer the experience at no cost to the public.
The powerful story of service and sacrifice of the Tuskegee Airmen and their remarkable ability to rise above adversity aligns closely with one of the primary missions of the USS Yorktown Foundation: to provide scholarships for underserved students to participate in the state of the art Flight Academy program at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. In this career development program, students participate in a fully immersive aviation experience and learn about the wide variety of sustainable careers in the aviation industry. The experience offered in the Patriots Point Flight Academy is especially important to our underserved students who have limited access to cutting edge and inspiring STEM programming.
Allison Hunt, executive director
USS Yorktown Foundation
No to strong mayor
I see no reason to change something that’s been working for us and most other towns throughout South Carolina, and that’s our form of government. I do not support moving to a strong mayor system in Mount Pleasant. I believe in continuity of operations. It takes time to build relationships with department heads, and throughout an organization. Having a Town Administrator allows for that stability. Management isn’t linked to an election cycle. Moving to a strong mayor system threatens this continuity. I’ve been a resident in Mount Pleasant for over 27 years and have seen it change significantly. But we continue to be one of the best places to live, recently confirmed by our All-American City designation. I believe the mayor may be the face of our town, but I think the employees are the backbone. If you want a strong mayor, then elect one. Don’t mess with the form of government.
Lisa Schnipke
Mount Pleasant