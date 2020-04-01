Island blockades
I am surprised and disappointed by the news that Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island have barred residents of neighboring Mount Pleasant via police blockade checkpoints while their residents can flow freely in and out of Mount Pleasant.
The reason given for the ban of Mount Pleasant residents and those from other towns is to prevent groups from gathering, stating “top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of our community and staff.” I would place a very large wager that there are more than 10 residents of Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island in Mount Pleasant grocery stores, big box stores and home-improvement stores at nearly all times. I know this because I have seen them there over the past several weeks.
My husband and I take our dogs to Sullivan’s Island nearly every morning for their exercise. Until the non-resident ban, all the people with dogs we saw were adhering to social distancing. If people who came later weren’t adhering to social distancing, they should be fined and removed from the beach. Instead of doing that fair and common sense act, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island decided to unfairly punish all legal non-residents. The Town of Sullivan’s Island did not have any problem taking my $100 check for our two dog’s beach collars, but now they have unfairly prohibited us from using the beach access we paid for.
Instead of a one-way police blockade checkpoints to bar law abiding, neighboring Mount Pleasant citizens who have paid for beach access, the police resources should remove and fine groups three or more congregating on the beach. Make the fine $1,000 per person gathering in a group of three or more to solve the issue. If Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island choose not to do that, then the blockade should be bi-directional to prevent their citizens from entering Mount Pleasant. I am sure they would not appreciate it if we banned them from all our Mount Pleasant stores they continue to frequent.
This is a national crisis and we are all in it together. We should treat each other as if we are all in it together. I sincerely hope that Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island will reconsider their hypocritical and one-sided ban on Mount Pleasant residents. Be good and fair neighbors, please.
Kerryanne Terry
Mount Pleasant
Friendly neighbors
I moved to the Old Village in 1993 and was so impressed by neighbors being neighborly. This crisis, with being shut in, is bringing that back. I love walking my dog and everyone is now waving and saying hello. I even had someone on Pocahantas Street wave from her window. Let’s keep this up! Y’all have been a bright spot in an otherwise stressful and lonely situation.
Robin Sheek
Mount Pleasant
Closed islands
“The Closed Islands” — So if I get this right, the prestigious Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island are both closed to the general public, with the exceptions of necessary workers (and of course, the residents). This is to “protect the residents.” So, let’s look at the other side of the coin. Mount Pleasant should put a similar “blockade” up to protect the Mount Pleasant residents. This “blockage” should be located at the opposite end of the Sullivan’s Island Blockade on Ben Sawyer Boulevard and the other. On the opposite end of the Isle of Palms Blockade on the Isle of Palms Connector. Mount Pleasant has just as much right to protect it residents as the two islands. Seems logical, right?
You may ask — What right do I have, to say something like this? Well, I spent my first 20 something years living on the Isle of Palms at 256 Forest Trail. I was living there, not visiting the island in the summer. I’m talking about circa late 1960s through the 80s. I only left Isle of Palms to go to college. I still have family and in-laws living on the Island. So yeah, I’m actually a true local, a Binya, not someone who says — “I’m a local, I have been on IOP since Hugo.” Yeah, OK and it is Isle of Palms, not IOP (that is the true giveaway of a Cumya, saying “IOP”).
So I get it, we need to protect what we have. But the ostentatiousness of the islands, saying that we can only come to the islands if we are providing you a service or getting you something you need, is really saying that the “new” island residents are better than the rest of us paupers. Think about it.
Winky McCants
Awendaw
Disparities
In the midst of this pandemic, I’ve been noticing some glaring disparities in our community. Not that any of them were not apparent before, it’s just now, there are life and death implications due to these disparities.
There are the folks on the front lines, doctors, nurses, first responders, medical people and we must help and honor them as much as possible, but everyone seems to forget the other heroes of this pandemic, the retail grocery worker. These men and women vary in ages from young teens, young adults, adults and seniors. These men and women are expected to work despite these troubled times and many are not being permitted by upper management to wear any personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves or masks. Many of these hardworking Americans do not have the luxury to opt to stay home from work because, as one store employee told me, “I have no choice, I have to pay my bills.” While some of these employees are receiving small monetary bonuses, these financial tidbits do not compensate for the danger they have to place themselves in every day.
By not wearing wear gloves or masks, they are in close contact, not by choice, with people who may or may not be infected or have been exposed and are carriers of the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, they are having to handle cash which is notoriously filthy, but now is more so due to the frequent changing of hands and unknown origins of the cash. These same folks are expected to be the ones who must disinfect the entire store on a regular basis during a time where there is a shortage of supplies.
On top of the physical danger that retail workers are placed in, there is a myriad of mental and emotional issues as well. Many of these workers work in very vulnerable positions then go home and tend to their families. This now places those individuals in danger of contracting the virus. After speaking to many retail grocery workers, they have repeatedly told me about the emotional difficulties they are experiencing knowing that they are possibly bringing COVID-19 home.
Stock in stores is running out nearly as soon as it hits the shelves, sometimes not even making it off pallets before people start grabbing things. If what customers want is not available, many have turned to berating insults. This, as I have seen from personal acquaintances, begins to wear down on people’s nerves and psyche.
Feelings of fear, inadequacy, helplessness and depression are all bi-products of the necessity of these individuals having to work in such times and conditions.
We, as fellow Americans and members of the human race, must call on our government, big businesses and each other to improve the conditions for these workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way not by choice, but by necessity. We must petition our government and big businesses and insist on fair treatment, fair assistance and fair provision for these workers. Without them working we would not have access to the basic needs that we require to withstand this time of quarantine and uncertainty. Let us remember to treat each other with basic civil decency, compassion and gratitude. Remind the government and big business owners that these folks are here and require the use of personal protective equipment appropriate to their profession and options to still receive pay and benefits should they choose or need to be out of work to preserve their own health and that of their family.
If we work together and bring back common-sense decency, care and compassion, we can flatten the curve for the retail grocery workers in our country.
Jodie Snyder
Mount Pleasant
Mercy
There are many seasons to our lives. And we do not all pass through each one – nor in the same rhythm. Yet, the storm that is passing over our world, nation, and communities, is a collective season. And if I had to sum it up, it is a season of mercy.
I have always been the “voice crying in the wilderness.” Mercy is a word that comes from my lips and pen more than any other. Mercy is why I have served in the prison system, at an overseas orphanage, at youth camps, and on hospice. And mercy is why I don’t judge why someone has come to a place of suffering – and instead acknowledge that they suffer and deserve compassion.
Yet, mercy for the suffering is not just a season, it is every season of our lives. In the midst of every storm are the sun’s rays that seem to shine beyond rational comprehension upon us. My hope is that when this storm passes, we remember and hold close the mercy we have witnessed in the world by those who are sacrificing and have sacrificed their lives to serve. By those who are generously donating their goods and time to help others. And for those who must stay at home and for those who may not have the financial resources to donate – by their prayers and good thoughts.
And it is my hope that the mercy in the hearts of each of us has an opportunity to be magnified so exponentially that its roots and branches will continue to touch others in ways untold when the sky clears. May healing cover our earth and us. The slowing down, reflection, and distilling of what is truly essential should not be a casualty of this storm – but the gifts that we take with us when it is over.
Jackie Morfesis
Charleston